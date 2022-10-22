Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, October 18, 2022: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team hosted the Maquoketa Cardinals (4-25) in Round 1 of Class 4A, Region 7 postseason play.

The Mustangs advance with a hard-fought 3-1 win, but it wasn’t an easy night for the ladies, and they did just enough to advance to the next round and a meeting with #8-ranked Clear Creek-Amana (30-10).

