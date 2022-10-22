INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, October 18, 2022: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team hosted the Maquoketa Cardinals (4-25) in Round 1 of Class 4A, Region 7 postseason play.
The Mustangs advance with a hard-fought 3-1 win, but it wasn’t an easy night for the ladies, and they did just enough to advance to the next round and a meeting with #8-ranked Clear Creek-Amana (30-10).
The Mustangs would have a 2-0 set lead, winning by narrow 25-21 and 25-18 scores. In both sets, the Mustangs would fall behind early, before rallying for the wins.
Senior Madyson Ristvedt would tally 5 Kills in the first set to lead the Mustangs. In the 2nd set, Indee would have a balanced attack, with junior Marie Gorman and senior Keely Post both contributing 2 Kills.
In the 3rd set, Indee would again fall behind early and trail 5-1, The Maquoketa lead great to 20-14, but the Mustangs would battle back. They trailed 20-22 and 22-24 before the Cardinals took the 3rd set 25-22.
“We got within 2 points a couple times,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “but just couldn’t get the defensive stop we needed.”
In the 4th set, the Mustangs were done messing around, exploding to a 9-1 lead, and would win going away by the final score of 25-7.
“We finally relaxed and started to play very well,” added Coach Schmitz, “We got 4 ace serves and our blocking at the net was much better in that last set.”
Coach Schmitz added that Marie Gorman had a very good overall night for Mustangs, leading the Mustangs with Kills and Digs.
Junior Leah House and sophomore Sarah Greiner had solid nights setting for the Mustangs. They were delivering sets that gave the hitters good hitting opportunities.
Marie Gorman-17/18 (2 ace serves)
Leah House-15/15 (1 ace serve)
Mady Ristvedt-19/20 (1 ace serve)
Dakota Whitman-11/12 (1 ace serve)
Keely Post-2 Solo Blocks (1 Block Assist0
Leah House-1 Solo Block (3 Block Assists)
Morgan Ristvedt-1 Solo Block (1 Block Assist)
Emma Havlovick-2 Block Assists
The Mustangs now stand 16-24 for the season.