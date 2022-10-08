SOLON – Tuesday, October 4, 2022: The Independence Mustangs traveled to Solon to take on the Class 3A, No. 9-ranked Solon Spartans (20-9).
The Mustangs would give the Spartans everything they had and battled to the bitter end, but in the end the Spartans prevail 3 to 1.
“Our serve receives passing struggled at times again tonight,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “Solon also does a nice job setting up their hitters.”
In the first set Solon would break open a tight set and come away with a 25-18 win.
In the 2nd set, the Mustangs played a near perfect game and came away with a 25-22 win. Morgan Ristvedt would come up with two straight blocks to get Indee the win.
In the 3rd set, Solon would start fast and, although Indee would fight back, the Spartans come away with a 25-13 win.
In the 4th set, Solon continued to fight off the upset minded Mustangs and win 25-14.
“I’m proud of the fight the girls showed tonight,” added Coach Schmitz, “We really blocked well most of the match. We just need to keep working on more consistent play.”
Olivia Albert 13/13 (1 ace)
Sophie McGarvey 6/8 (1 ace)
Morgan Ristvedt 2 Solo/3 Block Assists
Marie Gorman 3 Solo/2 Block Assists
Mady Ristvedt 2 Solo/2 Block Assists
Keely Post 1 Block Assist
Jersey Coonrad 1 Block Assist
The Mustangs are now 12-20 on the season and next travel to Hampton-Dumont-CAL Tournament today (Saturday).
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.