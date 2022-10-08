Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SOLON – Tuesday, October 4, 2022: The Independence Mustangs traveled to Solon to take on the Class 3A, No. 9-ranked Solon Spartans (20-9).

The Mustangs would give the Spartans everything they had and battled to the bitter end, but in the end the Spartans prevail 3 to 1.

