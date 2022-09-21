MANCHESTER – Saturday, September 17, 2022: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team traveled to West Delaware on Saturday to compete in a 6-team round-robin tournament.
The Mustangs would go 3-2 on the day, losing only to WaMaC foes Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware.
Independence opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over Edgewood-Colesburg (4-8). The Mustangs won the first set by the score of 21-14 and cruised in set number 2 by the score of 21-8. Seniors Grace Hearn and Keely Post paced the offense with 3 kills each. Senior Madyson Ristvedt collected 2 solo blocks and a block assist to lead the defense.
In the 2nd match of the day, Independence would defeat Maquoketa Valley (3-12) in 2 sets, 21-18 and 21-16. Post would total 5 kills and junior Marie Gorman added 4 kills to lead the offense. Junior Leah House and sophomore Sarah Greiner would each total 6 assists. Senior Dakota Whitman would collect 8 digs and Gorman would add 7 digs on defense.
In the 3rd match of the day, Independence would defeat the Starmont Stars (4-3) 2-0, by the scores of 21-15 and 21-13. Gorman would collect 7 kills and House would have a great match with 9 assists, 2 ace serves, and 2 block assists.
In the 4th match of the day, the Mustangs would drop their first match of the day to the host West Delaware Hawks (15-9). West Delaware would control play and win in 2 straight sets: 21-12 and 21-7. Gorman and Post would each contribute 4 kills each to lead the Mustangs offense.
In the final match of the day, Independence would fall to the tournament champions Vinton-Shellsburg (20-9) in two sets: 21-13 and 21-16. Dakota Whitman would have a great match with 7 digs and go 6/6 serving with an ace serve.
“It was an up and down day for us today,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “We started the day very strong against Ed-Co. The girls were executing the offense well and we did a nice job of getting all of our hitters involved in the offense.”
Coach Schmitz also acknowledged the play of Grace Hearn, stating that she had a very strong day for the Mustangs and Leah House played very well throughout the day.
“I was also happy with the play of Olivia Albert who got her most significant varsity time of
the season in the backrow,” added Coach Schmitz, “She brings great hustle and intensity whenever she is out on the court.”
Key Stats: (10 sets)
Kills:
Marie Gorman-21
Keely Post-20
Madyson Ristvedt-10
Grace Hearn-7
Morgan Ristvedt-6
Leah House-6
Assists:
Leah House-32
Sarah Greiner-27
Serving:
Marie Gorman-36/43 (5 aces)
Sophie McGarvey-23/29 (5 aces)
Leah House-24/25 (4 aces)
Dakota Whitman-33/38 (4 aces)
Blocks:
Madyson Ristvedt-2 Solo Blocks/6 Block Assists
Marie Gorman-2 Solo Blocks/2 Block Assists
Leah House-3 Block Assists
Digs:
Dakota Whitman-34 digs
Marie Gorman-16 digs
Vinton-Shellsburg surprised West Delaware to highlight their 5-0 day to win the championship. Independence finally returned home on Tuesday, as the Mustangs hosted West Delaware in a WaMaC-Eastern Division match. Look for this matchup in Saturday’s paper. The Mustangs now stand 9-10 for the season.
