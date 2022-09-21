Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MANCHESTER – Saturday, September 17, 2022: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team traveled to West Delaware on Saturday to compete in a 6-team round-robin tournament.

The Mustangs would go 3-2 on the day, losing only to WaMaC foes Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware.

Tags

Trending Food Videos