INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, August 27, 2022: The Mustangs volleyball team went 5-1 and placed 2nd on the day as Independence played host to a 7-team tournament last Saturday.
The only loss would come to No. 13-ranked Union Community who would go 6-0 on the day and win the tournament.
In the first match of the day, Independence defeats Oelwein 2-1 (21-13, 17-21, 15-7).
Freshman Morgan Ristvedt, making her first career varsity start, collected 4 blocks and 4 kills
to help lead the Mustangs to the victory.
In round 2, Independence dropped an 0-2 match to Class 3A, No. 13-ranked Union (15-21, 18-21).
The Mustangs would bounce back with an impressive upset defeat of Class 4A, No. 4-ranked West Delaware 2 games to 1 (17-21, 21-18, 15-13). Junior Marie Gorman paced the Mustangs with 12 kills.
In the 4th-round, Independence defeated another ranked team, this time taking care of the Class 3A, No. 15th-ranked Benton Community Bobcats, 2-0 (23-21, 21-13). Senior Madyson Ristvedt led the Mustangs with 8 kills.
Round 5 had Independence matched up with Alburnett and the Mustangs handled the Pirates, 2-0 (21-9, 21-13).
In the final matchup of the day, the Mustangs took on the Class 1A, No. 10-ranked Janesville Wildcats and would win 2 games to 1 (21-15, 19-21. 15-6). Senior Keely Post led the Mustangs with 7 kills.
Key Stats: (15 sets in all for the day)
Kill Leaders:
Madyson Ristvedt 34
Marie Gorman 29
Keely Post 26
Morgan Ristvedt 10
Grace Hearn 7
Assists:
Sarah Greiner 45
Leah House 43
Dakota Whitman 10
Blocks:
Morgan Ristvedt 4 Solo Blocks 9 Block Assists 13 total
Keely Post 2 Solo Blocks 8 Block Assists 10 total
Madyson Ristvedt 1 Solo Block 5 Block Assists 6 total
Leah House 3 Solo Blocks 2 Block Assists 5 total
Serving:
Marie Gorman 8 ace serves
Sophie McGarvey 7 ace serves
Keely Post 5 ace serves
Madyson Ristvedt 4 ace serves
Dakota Whitman 4 ace serves
Digs:
Dakota Whitman 44
Keely Post 38
Marie Gorman 36
Sarah Greiner 25
Sophie McGarvey 19
Independence features a young starting line-up that includes Freshman Morgan Ristvedt, Sophomore Setter Sarah Greiner, and sophomore Defensive Specialist Sophie McGarvey.
“All of our young players played very well today,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “Morgan led us in blocks for the day, and Sarah really did a nice job setting from the backrow and made some very nice defensive plays. Sophie did a tremendous job in serve receive and was one of our top servers.”
Junior Leah House also made her varsity debut and led the Mustangs with 45 assists for the day.
“Leah sets from the front row, and showed off her blocking ability with two straight huge solo blocks against Janesville, that really got the other girls fired up,” added Coach Schmitz.
Seniors Grace Hearn and Emma Havlovac shared the Right-Side Hitter position, and both girls had some strong moments. Keely Post — who saw some floor time as a junior last season -really had a nice first day for us,” said Coach Schmitz, “she did a great job as one of our outside hitters, totaling 26 kills and 10 blocks.”
The Mustangs were led by the leadership of 3 returning starters from last year’s team.
“Marie Gorman has moved from being a Right-Side Hitter to being a Strong-Side Hitter. “Marie
is a talented player, who can really dominate when we are clicking as a team,” continued Coach Schmitz. Gorman led the Mustangs with 12 kills against West Delaware. Madyson Ristvedt returns as a starting Middle Hitter. “Mady played very strong for us today both offensively and with her front row defense,” said Coach Schmitz.
Honorable Mention All-Stater Dakota Whitman returns for her senior year as the team’s starting Libero. “Dakota is just a fearless defensive player,” added Coach Schmitz, “she is very quick and makes some incredible defensive saves.”
The Mustangs will be without junior Allison Kleve, who had a great sophomore season last year as a middle hitter, Kleve suffered an ACL tear during last winter’s basketball season.
The Mustangs travel to La Porte City on Tuesday (August 30) to play in the Union Quad. Union,
Indee, Vinton and Jesup will be the 4 teams competing.
