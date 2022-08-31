Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Indee volleyball team photo 082722

Mustangs team photo after a 5-1 record in their own tournament on August 27

 Submitted Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, August 27, 2022: The Mustangs volleyball team went 5-1 and placed 2nd on the day as Independence played host to a 7-team tournament last Saturday.

The only loss would come to No. 13-ranked Union Community who would go 6-0 on the day and win the tournament.

