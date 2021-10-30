CEDAR RAPIDS — The 15th ranked (class 3A) Independence Mustangs saw their 2021 season come to an end in the class 3A Region 7 Finals against No. 1-ranked Davenport Assumption at Cedar Rapids Washington High School Tuesday night.
The Mustangs began the first set battling Assumption dig for dig, kill for kill. Assumption Junior Standout Ava Schubert began to take control of the set as the Knights would open up a 14-8 lead. The Mustangs would battle back to close to within 15-18, before starting setter and all-time Mustangs Assist leader, Elle Greiner would suffer an injury off a collision while transitioning to the net. Greiner would have to leave the match and senior Brynn Martinson would step in to run the show. The Mustangs continued to battle but would drop the 1st set by the score of 25-17.
In the 2nd set, the Mustangs would struggle badly and would see the Knights dominate play with a convincing 25-6 win. “The kids were a little stunned by Elle’s injury,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “and we just couldn’t get anything going. I was proud of the way Brynn stepped in and did a very nice job under extremely tough circumstances.”
As the 3rd set was ready to begin, Greiner was cleared to play by an on-sight trainer. Greiner’s return to play did give the Mustangs a boost and Indee would open up the 3rd set with a 4-1 lead. Assumption battled back to outlast the Mustangs by the final score of 25-20.
“There were a couple key areas that led to the outcome tonight,” added Coach Schmitz, “We were trying hard to serve aggressive with the hope of keeping Assumption out of system. Unfortunately we missed too many serves (10), while collecting only 2 ace serves.”
Coach Schmitz continued, “Secondly we couldn’t slow down Schubert. She is a 6’1” athlete who I can see playing Division I volleyball in a couple years. Her serve and attacks from all over the court were very impressive to watch. Assumption showed why they are ranked #1, they played very good team defense and just wore us down.”
With the loss, the Mustangs say goodbye to 9 Seniors who helped the Mustangs to great success the past 4 years. These senior compiled a four year record of 117-40, with one State Tournament appearance. Finishing their careers for the Mustangs include Elle Greiner, Lexi Hearn, Katie Henkes, Shanna Kleve, Sam Ohrt, Brynn Martinson, Taryn Nolting, Easton Dunlap and Alison Trimble.
Elle Greiner finishes her decorated career with 2,748 career Assists. This record may be around awhile. Alexis Hearn wraps up a notable career with 816 career Kills. The Mustangs finish the 2021 season with a 29-13 record and remained in the rankings the entire season.
Mustangs Stats:
Kills:
Lexi Hearn 9 kills
Shanna Kleve 4 kills .444 hitting efficiency
Marie Gorman 4 kills
Allison Kleve 3 kills
Katie Henkes 1 kill
Elle Greiner 1 kill
Dakota Whitman 1 kill
Assists:
Elle Greiner 18
Brynn Martinson 2
Lexi Hearn 1
Dakota Whitman 1
Serving:
Elle Greiner 9/10 1 ace serve
Katie Henkes 8/10 1 ace serve
Digs:
Katie Henkes 14 digs
Elle Greiner 6 digs
Dakota Whitman 5 digs
Brynn Martinson 5 digs
Lexi Hearn 4 digs
Sam Ohrt 3 digs
Blocks:
Allison Kleve 1 solo block
Marie Gorman 1 block assist
Shanna Kleve 1 block assist