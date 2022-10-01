INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, September 27, 2022: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team welcomed the Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs to Independence on Tuesday night.
It was Senior Night for the Independence Mustangs as they celebrate five seniors which include Dakota Whitman, Grace Hearn, Madyson Ristvedt, Emma Havlovac, and Keely Post.
The Mount Vernon Mustangs rode the powerful attacks of sophomore Chloe Meester as the Mustangs of Mount Vernon would sweep the Independence Mustangs 3-0.
Mount Vernon would cruise to a 25-8 first set win. In the second set, Indee would start to show more of an offensive punch, but it wasn’t enough as they would fall 25-12.
In the 3rd set, Head Coach Joe Schmitz would adjust his lineup and find an immediate spark. Freshman Jersey Coonrad would see action and chip in with 2 Kills as Indee would race out to a 5-2 lead early. In the back-and-forth 3rd set, Independence would stay with the powerful Mount Vernon squad right to the bitter end as they would lose the final set by the score of 25-19.
“Overall, I was pleased by the way the girls kept battling so hard against such a strong team,” said Coach Schmitz, “They are big, athletic, and very hard to match up with. That being said, our girls battled hard and kept playing stronger as the match wore on.”
Coach Schmitz was happy with the enthusiasm and fight in his girls, hoping to build on that as they move on with the season.
“Our bench was tremendous tonight,” added Coach Schmitz, “It was probably the loudest bench I can remember in a very long time.”
Morgan Ristvedt-2 Block Assists
Leah House-2 Block Assists
The Mustangs next travel to Waterloo Columbus on Saturday to participate in the Columbus Volleyball Tournament. Indee now stands 10-15 for the season and 0-3 in the WaMaC East.