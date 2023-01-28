Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MANCHESTER – Thursday, January 26, 2023: For the 14th time the Independence Mustangs and the West Delaware Hawks battled for the Del-Buc trophy. Going into the meet, the Hawks lead the series 8-4 dating back to the inaugural meeting for the trophy in 2010. The Hawks lead the all-time series 42-20.

West Delaware has won the last 4 battles for the trophy after the Mustangs reeled off 4 straight. The two teams have met the past two years in the 2A State Duals with West Delaware winning both en route to 4 straight state dual titles.

