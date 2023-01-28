MANCHESTER – Thursday, January 26, 2023: For the 14th time the Independence Mustangs and the West Delaware Hawks battled for the Del-Buc trophy. Going into the meet, the Hawks lead the series 8-4 dating back to the inaugural meeting for the trophy in 2010. The Hawks lead the all-time series 42-20.
West Delaware has won the last 4 battles for the trophy after the Mustangs reeled off 4 straight. The two teams have met the past two years in the 2A State Duals with West Delaware winning both en route to 4 straight state dual titles.
On Thursday night the Mustangs traveled to the Class 2A, #2-ranked West Delaware Hawks for the annual trophy battle and for the 5th straight year the Hawks defeat the Mustangs 43-19.
This match started at 160 pounds where Indee’s Luke Johnson moves up from 152 pounds to take on West Delawares Macoy Roling. Johnson started strong with a take down and a tilt for a quick 8-0 lead. But Roling would battle back and make this an interesting match pulling it to within 8-7 with 20 seconds left, then let Johnson up and tried to take him down to no avail giving Johnson the 9-7 win and the Mustangs an early 3-0 lead.
That was a big win for Johnson, but the last for the Mustangs until 10 matches later when Indee’s Kaden Kramer won by major decision 10-2. (Adam Fish won by forfeit at 106 pounds).
Mustang senior Carter Straw won by Fall at 145 pounds in 55 seconds.
The battle of the night came at 285 pounds where Mustangs #3-ranked Korver Hupke squared off against West Delaware’s #1-ranked Cameron Geuther. Geuther would come away with a hard-fought 5-2 win. Hupke will get a revenge tour as he will have 2 more shots at Geuther in the next week. On Saturday the WaMaC tournament will take place in Independence and if everything falls into place, these two boys will meet again. And next week the teams have a chance to meet in the State Dual qualifier in Manchester if Independence can get by Dike-New Hartford.
106: Adam Fish (INDE) over (WEDE) (For.) 113: Brayden Maury (WEDE) over Kameron Kremer (INDE) (Dec 9-2) 120: Carson Less (WEDE) over Tanner Wilson (INDE) (Dec 8-3) 126: Jax Miller (WEDE) over Kale Wieland (INDE) (MD 9-1) 132: Kaden Kremer (INDE) over Ryan Hilby (WEDE) (MD 11-2) 138: Carson Turnis (WEDE) over Tyler Wieland (INDE) (MD 14-4) 145: Carter Straw (INDE) over Blake Mather (WEDE) (Fall 0:55) 152: Brent Yonkovic (WEDE) over Christopher Meyer (INDE) (Fall 3:48) 160: Luke Johnson (INDE) over Macoy Roling (WEDE) (Dec 9-7) 170: Garrison Gillihan (WEDE) over Cayne Schultz (INDE) (Fall 1:14) 182: Jeryn Funke (WEDE) over Aaron Tanay (INDE) (MD 9-1) 195: Will Ward (WEDE) over Landon Duffy (INDE) (Fall 0:57) 220: Grant Northburg (WEDE) over Jaxon Krogmann (INDE) (MD 10-1) 285: Cameron Geuther (WEDE) over Korver Hupke (INDE) (Dec 5-2)