MANCHESTER – Tuesday, January 31, 2023: The Mustangs loaded the bus for another trip over to West Delaware on Tuesday night. This time for 2A Regional Duals and a trip to State Duals in Coralville on February 4th.
Independence had to take care of some business first before they would have a chance for a rematch with the West Delaware Hawks. And take care of business they did with a convincing 56-18 win over Dike-New Hartford.
With the win the Mustangs would face West Delaware in the Regional finals, and this comes just 5 days after the Mustangs and Hawks battled in a dual in Manchester last Thursday. The Hawks would win that dual 42-19, but this Dual on Tuesday had more at stake.
The Mustangs found themselves behind 6-0 after another Korver Hupke vs. Cameron Geuther match that went down to the wire with Geuther winning a close 3-1 decision. A forfeit at 106 pounds tied it up 6-6 and then the Mustangs fell behind 15-6 after 5 matches. The Mustangs then went on a run starting with Kale Wieland at 126 pounds. Wieland would win by Fall and then Kaden Kremer would win a decision to tie it up at 15 all. In the match of the night, Mustangs Tyler Wieland would get sweet revenge on the Hawks Carson Turnis winning 5-0. Last Thursday Turnis would dominate Wieland winning 14-4. After a Carter Straw pin at 145 pounds the Mustangs were up 24-15, but that’s where it ended for the Mustangs as the Hawks would win the next 5 matches and defeat the Mustangs 41-24.
After a solid performance last Saturday in the WaMaC tournament, the Mustangs showed a lot of fight in this dual with West Delaware and look for the Mustangs to compete at a high level in next week’s Class 2A, District 6 tournament.
Mustangs 56, Dike-New Hartford 18
195: Landon Duffy (INDE) over Lane Girsch (DNH) (Fall 0:53) 220: Nick Reinicke (DNH) over Jaxon Krogmann (INDE) (Fall 0:56) 285: Korver Hupke (INDE) over Wil Textor (DNH) (Dec 5-1) 106: Adam Fish (INDE) over Dax Weedman (DNH) (TF 15-0 4:41) 113: Kameron Kremer (INDE) over Noah Niedert (DNH) (Fall 0:15) 120: Tanner Wilson (INDE) over Lucas Ragsdale (DNH) (Dec 8-4) 126: Kale Wieland (INDE) over Colton Foast (DNH) (Fall 1:11) 132: Kaden Kremer (INDE) over Jake Reicks (DNH) (Fall 3:22) 138: Tyler Wieland (INDE) over Isaac Baer (DNH) (TF 15-0 4:21) 145: Carter Straw (INDE) over Walker Weedman (DNH) (Fall 0:46) 152: Luke Johnson (INDE) over Antuan Deering (DNH) (MD 16-3) 160: Christopher Meyer (INDE) over Jace Aneweer (DNH) (Fall 1:06) 170: Cayden Buskohl (DNH) over Phillip Eschweiler (INDE) (Fall 3:18) 182: Zach Adelmund (DNH) over Aaron Tanay (INDE) (Fall 0:28)
Mustangs 24, West Delaware 41
220: Grant Northburg (WEDE) over Jaxon Krogmann (INDE) (Dec 7-0) 285: Cameron Geuther (WEDE) over Korver Hupke (INDE) (Dec 3-1) 106: Adam Fish (INDE) over (WEDE) (For.) 113: Brayden Maury (WEDE) over Kameron Kremer (INDE) (Fall 1:54) 120: Carson Less (WEDE) over Tanner Wilson (INDE) (Dec 4-3) 126: Kale Wieland (INDE) over Jack Buesing (WEDE) (Fall 2:35) 132: Kaden Kremer (INDE) over Ryan Hilby (WEDE) (Dec 6-4) 138: Tyler Wieland (INDE) over Carson Turnis (WEDE) (Dec 5-0) 145: Carter Straw (INDE) over Blake Mather (WEDE) (Fall 0:55) 152: Brent Yonkovic (WEDE) over Christopher Meyer (INDE) (MD 10-2) 160: Logan Peyton (WEDE) over Luke Johnson (INDE) (Fall 2:40) 170: Garrison Gillihan (WEDE) over Talan Conrad (INDE) (Fall 3:20) 182: Jeryn Funke (WEDE) over Aaron Tanay (INDE) (MD 10-1) 195: Will Ward (WEDE) over Landon Duffy (INDE) (Fall 1:58)