MANCHESTER – Tuesday, January 31, 2023: The Mustangs loaded the bus for another trip over to West Delaware on Tuesday night. This time for 2A Regional Duals and a trip to State Duals in Coralville on February 4th.

Independence had to take care of some business first before they would have a chance for a rematch with the West Delaware Hawks. And take care of business they did with a convincing 56-18 win over Dike-New Hartford.

