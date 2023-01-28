WILLIAMSBURG – Monday, January 23, 2023: In the inaugural sanctioned season for girls wrestling the Independence Mustangs girls bring home a WaMaC Championship and crown four individual champions.
The girls brought their A game of the season peaking right where we should be,” said Co-Head Coach Kenzie Fischels, “We were the team with the most grit which was a game changer in the night. Whether it was injuries or pure fatigue, they fought through it and earned this win as a team. Super proud of them and excited for Friday.”
(On Friday the girls wrestled at Regionals with a birth to the State Tournament on the line. Top four girls in each weight class qualify.)
Champions include Claire Carey (120lbs), Jordin Derr (125lbs), Dakota Whitman (130lbs) and Rachel Eddy (190lbs).
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}2023 WaMaC Girls Conference Tournament Results for Independence:{/span}
105-Sarah Greiner (16-14) placed 2nd
Round 1 — Sarah Greiner (Independence) 16-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Sarah Greiner (Independence) 16-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Sarah Greiner over Anya Rivera (Williamsburg) 18-16 (MD 12-4)
1st Place Match — McKenna Rogers (Solon) 32-1 over Sarah Greiner (Fall 2:54)
110-Morgan Krall (31-16) placed 3rd
Champ. Round 1 — Morgan Krall (Independence) 31-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Morgan Krall over Kara VeDepo (Solon) 23-14 (Fall 3:36)
Semifinal — Bree Swenson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 38-4 over Morgan Krall (Independence) 31-16 (Fall 3:28)
Cons. Round 3 — Morgan Krall over Elizabeth Morf (Mount Vernon) 14-20 (Fall 3:26)
3rd Place Match — Morgan Krall over Marlie McBride (Clear Creek-Amana) 16-8 (Fall 3:43)
115-Alina Ajruloski (19-18) placed 6th
Round 1 — Alina Ajruloski (Independence) 19-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Kiersten Swart (Mount Vernon) 25-13 over Alina Ajruloski (Fall 1:39)
Cons. Round 2 — Alina Ajruloski over Hayden Wade (Williamsburg) 17-21 (Fall 2:00)
Cons. Round 3 — Brenna Williams (Clear Creek-Amana) 18-9 over Alina Ajruloski (Fall 2:57)
5th Place Match — Addesyn Welcher (West Delaware) 20-13 over Alina Ajruloski (Fall 2:16)
120-Claire Carey (21-13) placed 1st
Champ. Round 1 — Claire Carey (Independence) 21-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Claire Carey (Independence) 21-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Claire Carey over Anna O‘Rear (West Delaware, Manchester) 20-14 (Fall 4:34)
1st Place Match — Claire Carey over Olivia Primrose (Vinton-Shellsburg) 21-15 (Fall 7:23)
125-Jordin Derr (25-15) placed 1st
Round 1 — Jordin Derr (Independence) 25-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Jordin Derr (Independence) 25-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Jordin Derr over Lexi Bunting (West Delaware, Manchester) 20-15 (Fall 2:31)
1st Place Match — Jordin Derr over Ava Garcia (Williamsburg) 20-21 (Fall 5:34)
130-Kennedi Bevans (18-21) placed 6th
Round 1 — Kennedi Bevans (Independence) 18-21 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Kylee Shoop (West Delaware, Manchester) 29-5 over Kennedi Bevans (Fall 3:37)
Cons. Round 2 — Kennedi Bevans over Eleanor Gnida (Solon) 12-18 (Fall 1:47)
Cons. Round 3 — Kaly Thomas (Clear Creek-Amana) 21-11 over Kennedi Bevans (Fall 0:38)
5th Place Match — Shannon Finn (Williamsburg) 15-12 over Kennedi Bevans (Fall 2:00)
135-Dakota Whitman (39-3) placed 1st
Champ. Round 1 — Dakota Whitman (Independence) 39-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Dakota Whitman over Halle Bormann (Clear Creek-Amana) 16-18 (Fall 0:32)
Semifinal — Dakota Whitman over Lizzy Wolf (Benton Community) 32-8 (Fall 1:55)
1st Place Match — Dakota Whitman over Maeley Elsbury (South Tama County) 40-2 (Dec 7-6)
140-Kenleigh Trumblee (18-25) placed 4th
Round 1 — Kenleigh Trumblee (Independence) 18-25 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Kenleigh Trumblee over Alexis Anderson (Solon) 14-26 (Dec 12-8)
Semifinal — Moorea Brown (Center Point-Urbana) 20-2 over Kenleigh Trumblee (Independence) 18-25 (Fall 1:08)
Cons. Round 3 — Kenleigh Trumblee over Carlie Sims (Benton Community) 10-22 (Fall 1:22)
3rd Place Match — Sadie Burke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 34-15 over Kenleigh Trumblee (MD 12-2)
145-Havana Griffith (27-11) placed 3rd
Round 1 — Havana Griffith (Independence) 27-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Havana Griffith over Addison Burger (West Delaware) 16-22 (Fall 3:38)
Semifinal — Addison Burden (Solon) 29-10 over Havana Griffith (Dec 10-3)
Cons. Round 3 — Havana Griffith over Lucy Hangartner (Marion) 9-20 (Fall 1:52)
3rd Place Match — Havana Griffith over Ann Cornell (Vinton-Shellsburg) 16-13 (Fall 3:29)
155-Laura Trevino (18-18) placed 6th
Round 1 — Laura Trevino (Independence) 18-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Laura Trevino over Audrey Howell (Solon) 10-15 (Fall 1:26)
Semifinal — Abagail Chyma (South Tama County) 25-13 over Laura Trevino (Fall 1:19)
Cons. Round 3 — Livvy Petlon (West Delaware, Manchester) 10-23 over Laura Trevino (Fall 2:14)
5th Place Match — Audrey Howell (Solon) 10-15 over Laura Trevino (Fall 4:24)
170-Izzy Strickert (34-10) placed 3rd
Round 1 — Izzy Strickert (Independence) 34-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Izzy Strickert over Kendall Jensen (Solon) 19-22 (Fall 1:50)
Semifinal — Autumn Elsbury (South Tama County) 32-4 over Izzy Strickert (Fall 1:44)
Cons. Round 3 — Izzy Strickert over Ella Goedken (West Delaware, Manchester) 20-23 (Fall 1:43)
3rd Place Match — Izzy Strickert over Justyce Dominick (Vinton-Shellsburg) 22-10 (Fall 1:42)
190-Rachel Eddy (24-1) placed 1st
Champ. Round 1 — Rachel Eddy received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Rachel Eddy over Mae Stoops (Mount Vernon) 15-17 (Fall 1:43)
Semifinal — Rachel Eddy over Jamy Dolash (South Tama County) 24-12 (Fall 3:20)
1st Place Match — Rachel Eddy over Jenna Small (Center Point-Urbana) 17-13 (Fall 0:46)
Team Scores:
1. Independence 220.0
2. Vinton-Shellsburg 183.0
3. Williamsburg 146.0
4. West Delaware, Manchester 129.0
5. Mount Vernon 116.0
6. Solon 93.0
7. South Tama County 82.0
8. Clear Creek-Amana 71.0
9. Center Point-Urbana 70.0
9. Marion 70.0
11. Benton Community 56.0