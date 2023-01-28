Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Indee girls wrestling wamac champs 012823

WaMaC Champions Independence Mustangs!

 submitted photo

WILLIAMSBURG – Monday, January 23, 2023: In the inaugural sanctioned season for girls wrestling the Independence Mustangs girls bring home a WaMaC Championship and crown four individual champions.

The girls brought their A game of the season peaking right where we should be,” said Co-Head Coach Kenzie Fischels, “We were the team with the most grit which was a game changer in the night. Whether it was injuries or pure fatigue, they fought through it and earned this win as a team. Super proud of them and excited for Friday.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos