INDEPENDENCE – The boys soccer All-WaMaC teams were revealed this week and the Independence Mustangs land three players on 1st-Team, three on 2nd-Team, and two on Honorable Mention.
Seniors Ryan Durham, Jacob Yexley and Daniel Bass were voted to the WaMaC East Division 1st-Team.
Voted to 2nd-Team were Sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus and seniors Noah Timm and Camden Seehase.
The WaMaC Recognition Award (Honorable Mention) goes to junior Tyler Nolan and sophomore Tate Wood.
First Team
Jackson Kirsch- Marion
Grayson Kirsch — Marion
Elijah Smith — Marion
Jordan Fisher- Marion
Ryan Durham – Indee
Jacob Yexley – Indee
Daniel Bass — Indee
Keegan Conway- Solon
Josiah Hale — Solon
Eli Dickson — Mount Vernon
Jason Hoagland — Mount Vernon
Caleb Dausener – Mount Vernon
Deion Wilson — West Delaware
Second Team
Calen Claypool — Marion
Ben Morgan — Marion
Cole Angel – Marion
Camden Seehase – Indee
Noah Timm – Indee
Andrew Rottinghaus – Indee
Lewis Sutton – Solon
Eli Freek – Solon
Ryan Vig — Mount Vernon
Luke Stephens — Mount Vernon
Boston McAualy — West Delaware
Keegan Carnicle – West Delaware
WaMaC Recognition Award
Sawyer Udelhofen — Marion
Brandon Cole – Marion
Tyler Nolan – Indee
Tate Wood — Indee
Nate Shafer- Solon
Zander Stookey — Solon
Ben Nydegger — Mount Vernon
Matthew Mayhew- Mount Vernon
Carson Turnis — West Delaware
Landen Palmer — West Delaware
Boys Soccer Player of the Year (WaMaC East Division): Jackson Kirsch — Marion