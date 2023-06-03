INDEPENDENCE – The boys soccer All-WaMaC teams were revealed this week and the Independence Mustangs land three players on 1st-Team, three on 2nd-Team, and two on Honorable Mention.

Seniors Ryan Durham, Jacob Yexley and Daniel Bass were voted to the WaMaC East Division 1st-Team.

Voted to 2nd-Team were Sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus and seniors Noah Timm and Camden Seehase.

The WaMaC Recognition Award (Honorable Mention) goes to junior Tyler Nolan and sophomore Tate Wood.

First Team

Jackson Kirsch- Marion

Grayson Kirsch — Marion

Elijah Smith — Marion

Jordan Fisher- Marion

Ryan Durham – Indee

Jacob Yexley – Indee

Daniel Bass — Indee

Keegan Conway- Solon

Josiah Hale — Solon

Eli Dickson — Mount Vernon

Jason Hoagland — Mount Vernon

Caleb Dausener – Mount Vernon

Deion Wilson — West Delaware

Second Team

Calen Claypool — Marion

Ben Morgan — Marion

Cole Angel – Marion

Camden Seehase – Indee

Noah Timm – Indee

Andrew Rottinghaus – Indee

Lewis Sutton – Solon

Eli Freek – Solon

Ryan Vig — Mount Vernon

Luke Stephens — Mount Vernon

Boston McAualy — West Delaware

Keegan Carnicle – West Delaware

WaMaC Recognition Award

Sawyer Udelhofen — Marion

Brandon Cole – Marion

Tyler Nolan – Indee

Tate Wood — Indee

Nate Shafer- Solon

Zander Stookey — Solon

Ben Nydegger — Mount Vernon

Matthew Mayhew- Mount Vernon

Carson Turnis — West Delaware

Landen Palmer — West Delaware

Boys Soccer Player of the Year (WaMaC East Division): Jackson Kirsch — Marion

