MAQUOKETA – Monday, July 3, 2023: The Independence Mustangs baseball team is hitting its stride at the right time after sweeping the Maquoketa Cardinals on Monday for the 6th straight win.
In game 1, the Mustangs scored early and run away with an 8-2 win. Senior Korver Hupke drove in 2 runs and went 3 for 4 while freshman Bryce Christian had 3 RBI on 2 hits, including a double. Senior Keegan Palmer was on the mound for the Mustangs and went 6 strong innings allowing just 1 earned run on 7 hits. Palmer struck out 4 and did not walk a batter.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 1-2 RUN RBI BB HBP SB, Chase Kiler 1-4 2RUNS SB, Mitchell Johnson 2-2 3RUNS 2B 2RBI BB HBP, Korver Hupke 3-4 RUN 2RBI, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-3 SAC SB, Keegan Palmer 0-0, Bryce Christian 2-4 2B 3RBI SB, Luke Johnson 0-4, Christopher Meyer 2-4 RUN ROE SB, Kaden Kremer 0-2 SAC, Cael Troutman SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indep 3 0 1 2 1 1 2 8
Maq 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
The nightcap was a carbon copy of the first game with the Mustangs scoring 3 runs in the first inning and with 3 more in the 5th inning the Mustangs cruise to a 7-2 win.
Senior Mitch Johnson had 2 hits including a double and drove in a run, while freshman Christopher Meyer went 2 for 2 with a double and 2 RBI. Meyer also stole 4 bases. Junior Chase Kiler added 2 hits in 4 at-bats and knocked in a run.
Sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus got the start for the Mustangs and went 4 innings, giving up just 1 earned run on only 4 hits. Rottinghaus struck out 1 and walked 4. Chase Kiler came on in relief and went 2 innings, surrendering a run on 2 hits, striking out 1 and walking 1. Korver Hupke pitched the 7th and struck out the side.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 0-2 RUN HBP, Christopher Meyer 2-2 RUN 2B 2RBI BB 4SB, Mitchell Johnson 2-3, 2RUNS 2B RBI HBP 2SB, Korver Hupke 1-3 RBI BB, Luke Johnson 0-0, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-4, Keegan Palmer 0-2 BB, SB, Kaden Kremer 0-3, Bryce Christian 0-3 2RBI SF, Chase Kiler 2-4 2RUNS RBI, Dawson Fuelling 1-1, Cael Troutman RUN
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indep 3 0 0 1 3 0 0 7
Maq 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2
The Mustangs are back over .500 with the sweep and now sit at 20-19 on the season. The boys open postseason play with a 3A, District 3 first round matchup with Decorah (16-16) on Friday at Decorah. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.