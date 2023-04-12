DECORAH – Monday, April 10, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls soccer team stay perfect with a 4-0 win at Decorah on Monday night.
The Mustangs scored two goals in the first half and added two more in the second as junior Easten Miller would net all four goals for Indee and run their record to 2-0 on the season.
The Mustangs had 21 shots on goal and Miller had 9 of those delivering on four of them as junior Katie Clark, sophomore Addison Lange, and sophomore Olivia Albert assisted on three goals.
“All the scoring really was a product of a good team effort in possessing the ball and completing passes,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway.
The Mustangs were back at it on Tuesday night with a home game against Vinton-Shellsburg (1-1). On Friday the girls will be at South Tama (0-3) and will be home on Saturday for a WaMaC tilt with Solon (2-0). Independence has 9 games in 14 days.