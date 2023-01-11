Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

TAMA – Friday, January 6, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team hit the road on Friday traveling down to South Tama (1-7) for a WaMaC Conference game.

The Mustangs started slow trailing after the first quarter by 8 points, but regained control of the game and put it away in the second half, running away with a 70-49 win.

