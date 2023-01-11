TAMA – Friday, January 6, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team hit the road on Friday traveling down to South Tama (1-7) for a WaMaC Conference game.
The Mustangs started slow trailing after the first quarter by 8 points, but regained control of the game and put it away in the second half, running away with a 70-49 win.
The Mustangs shot 50% from the field and made 11 three-pointers (52%).
Junior Jake Beatty had a CAREER HIGH 21 points to lead the Mustangs. Junior Tanner Michael added 14 while sophomore Aidan Bernard had a double-double, scoring 14 points and bringing down 10 rebounds.
The Mustangs move to 4-7 on the season and were home on Tuesday, hosting the Benton Community Bobcats (1-8). Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Saturday the boys head back up to Upper Iowa for a Winter Classic game against Belle Plaine (9-3).