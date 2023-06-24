INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, June 21, 2023: Senior Mitch Johnson – making his second start of the year – was outstanding, going 7 strong innings and giving up only 1 earned run on 3 hits in a 3-2 win. Johnson struck out 8 and walked 3.
Johnson is coming off of a pretty significant injury that required surgery and kept him out of the wrestling season, but he seems to be back to superior health as he blows down several Decorah Vikings (14-9) batters en route to a Mustangs 3-2 win.
The Mustangs bats did just enough to pull out a victory on only 6 Mustang hits. Mitch Johnson helped his own cause by driving in two runs on a double. Freshman Christopher Meyer collected two hits.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 0-1 RUN 2HBP, Christopher Meyer 2-3 RUN SB, Mitch Johnson 1-3 2B 2RBI SB, Korver Hupke 1-3, Luke Johnson 0-3, Bryce Christian 0-3 ROE SB, Kaden Kremer 1-3, Keegan Palmer 0-3, Andrew Rottinghaus 1-2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Dec 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Indee 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 3
INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, June 22, 2023: The Mustangs took out some frustrations on Vinton-Shellsburg (1-19) Thursday night with a sweep of the Vikings.
In game 1, Senior Korver Hupke – in only his second start of the year – pitched a 5 inning 1-hitter. Hupke was superb, striking out 7 and never walked a batter. Mustangs win 10-0 and Hupke is now 2-0 on the season and has a 0.00 ERA.
The Mustangs took advantage of 10 free passes, walking six times and Mustang batters were hit-by-pitch four times. Junior Trey Weber went 1-3 and drove in 2 runs while freshman Christopher Meyer doubled in a run.
BOX SCORE:Trey Weber 1-3 3RUNS 2RBI BB ROE 2SB, Christopher Meyer 1-4 RUN 2B RBI, Mitch Johnson 1-3, Korver Hupke 0-1 RBI BB HBP, Chase Kiler 0-2 RUN RBI BB, Kaden Kremer 0-2 RUN BB, Bryce Christian 0-1 2RUNS 2BB SB, Keegan Palmer 1-2 RUN RBI HBP, Samuel Hamilton 0-1 RBI 2HBP, Dawson Fuelling RUN
1 2 3 4 5 T
V-S 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indee 3 0 0 5 2 10
In game 2, the Mustangs scored 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 14-0 win. Freshman Bryce Christians had a great game on the mound giving up no runs on just 2 hits in 5 innings of work. Christian struck out 5 and hit one batter. He gets the win and is now 3-2 on the season with a 1.82 ERA.
Christian also had 2 hits in the game driving in 2 runs, while Mitch Johnson went 2-4 with a double and knocked in 2 runs. Backstop Luke Johnson had 2 RBI.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 1-3 3RUNS 2B RBI HBP ROE, Christopher Meyer 1-1 3RUNS 2BB HBP, Mitch Johnson 2-4 2RUNS 2B 2RBI ROE, Korver Hupke 0-2 RUN 2RBI BB HBP, Luke Johnson 1-4 2RBI, Bryce Christian 2-3 2RBI, Andrew Rottinghaus 1-3 RUN 2B 2RBI ROE SB, Keegan Palmer 0-2 2RUNS HBP ROE, Kaden Kremer 1-3 RUN RBI, Chase Kiler RUN
1 2 3 4 5 T
Indee 11 0 0 3 0 14
V-S 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Mustangs move to 14-16 on the season and the brutal schedule continues as they travel to Class 3A, No. 5-ranked Marion (21-5) on Monday for a doubleheader.