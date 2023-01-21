Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: Two in a row for both the boys and girls bowling teams as they hosted the Charles City Comets at 319 Social House here in Independence on Tuesday afternoon.

The boys team won by the score of 2509-2366 and was led by sophomore Michael Decker who had a total pin count of 386 in the two games and had a meet high 233. Senior Ethan Gonzalez rolled a 205 and had a total pin count of 366.

