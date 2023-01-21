INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: Two in a row for both the boys and girls bowling teams as they hosted the Charles City Comets at 319 Social House here in Independence on Tuesday afternoon.
The boys team won by the score of 2509-2366 and was led by sophomore Michael Decker who had a total pin count of 386 in the two games and had a meet high 233. Senior Ethan Gonzalez rolled a 205 and had a total pin count of 366.
Michael Decker (233-153), Ethan Gonzalez (205-161), Garrett Niedert (169-169), Zachary Brown (182-142), Teegan Cross (165-144), Nolan Reed (125- 121).
The girls team rolled to a 2326-2149 win over Charles City, and they were led by sophomore Emma Gonzalez 374 total pin count. High game for the meet went to sophomore Addison Lamphier who rolled a 192.
Emma Gonzalez (191-183), Carlie Hanson (159-151), Addison Lamphier (192-115), Cora Nabholz (177-131), Brooklyn Tudor (156-143), Caitlyn Hoglan (133-131).
The boys and girls teams are now 3-2 on the season and both are leading the WaMaC-East standings. The girls are 2-1 in the WaMaC while the boys are 2-0.