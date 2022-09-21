Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Friday, September 16, 2022: The Mustangs football team had another closely contested game on Friday night, but they found a way to win a hard-fought 14-7 game.

“I thought our guys did a good job of doing what they had to do to come out with a win,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “We expected Vinton-Shellsburg to play well against us similar to last season.”

