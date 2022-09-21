INDEPENDENCE – Friday, September 16, 2022: The Mustangs football team had another closely contested game on Friday night, but they found a way to win a hard-fought 14-7 game.
“I thought our guys did a good job of doing what they had to do to come out with a win,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “We expected Vinton-Shellsburg to play well against us similar to last season.”
This was another “between the tackles” battle as both teams were determined to run the ball. The Mustangs racked up 159 yards on the ground and the Vikings added 116 of their own.
Independence had plenty of opportunities to put this game away but was held out of the endzone on two occasions deep inside the redzone. On paper, the Mustangs dominated this game, but could never capitalize on long drives.
Defenses took over this game and the Mustangs defense shined bright once again when needed. Independence held Vinton-Shellsburg to just 183 total yards.
The Vikings would strike first on their second possession of the game after the Mustangs would be backed up deep in their own territory, forcing a punt that would lead to the Vikings starting a drive in Mustangs territory at the 43. It took 5 plays for the Vikings to punch it in on a 4-yard run to take a 7-0 lead with 4:21 left in the first quarter.
The Mustangs would then go on a 16-play drive that resulted in a 4th and 7 at the Vikings 19-yard line. The Mustangs would go for it on 4th down and a bad snap resulted in a 7 yard loss and the Vikings would take over.
The Mustangs defense would again force a punt and start their drive at their own 18-yard line. 14 plays later, the Mustangs would hit paydirt when senior quarterback Mitchell Johnson would hit junior Brady McDonald on a 1-yard touchdown pass with only 23 seconds left in the half.
At the half the game was tied up at 7-7.
The Mustangs would receive coming out of the half and again put together a long drive of 9 plays that ended at the Vikings 1-yard line when Mitch Johnson’s 4th down run came up short.
Each team would exchange punts as we go into the fourth quarter, still tied up at 7-7.
Indee would take over starting the final period on the 50-yard line after a Vikings punt and put together a nice drive of 8 plays that resulted in a touchdown pass to senior Zach Sidles for 19-yards right up the middle of the field on 4th and 10. With 8:36 to play, the Mustangs would take the lead 14-7.
Vinton-Shellsburg would never get it over the 50-yard line the rest of the way and the Mustangs hold on for a 14-7 win.
“Offensively, we have to play better in the red zone and finish drives,” added Coach Putz, “I thought we struggled a bit executing assignments up front. However, we made some big plays in the 4th quarter, and I was proud to see them play 4 quarters of tough football. I think that kind of a win will play dividends in district play. It also sets us up to be in a good spot heading into district play from a potential postseason standpoint.”
1 2 3 4 F
V-S 7 0 0 0 7
Indee 0 7 0 7 14
Signal-Caller Mitch Johnson had a nice game with two touchdown passes, but Johnson was also called on to carry the load in the running-game and contributed 102 yards on the ground on 23 carries.
“Mitch Johnson did a nice job of running, and passing on offense,” said Coach Putz, “He made some big plays down the stretch.”
McDonald had 7 catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Mustangs were outstanding once again, and senior Kolby Sebetka led the Mustangs with 5.5 tackles and a sack.
Coach Putz also acknowledged the effort of both Sebetka and senior Korver Hupke up front on the defensive line. “I thought the guys made a couple nice defensive adjustments to some personnel changes they had made from previous weeks,” said Coach Putz.
The Mustangs move to 4-1 on the season and have moved up to 7th in Class 3A, in the latest Associated Press High School Football Poll. Independence will be back at home on Friday night for a homecoming matchup with South Tama (1-3) as they start District play.