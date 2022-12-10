INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team has had a busy week with back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday night here on the Mustangs home court.
On Monday night the Mustangs played host to the Central City Wildcats (2-2) and fought off a hard-charging Wildcat team to hold on to a 55-48 win.
The Mustangs held a 12-point halftime lead, but watched it slip to 5 after 3 quarters. In the fourth the Mustangs took command and closed it out on the free throw line.
“I have felt our guys as a group have really taken pride in committing to defending,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “Not sure I’d have said that this past summer or even at the beginning of the season but, I’m proud of their mindset.”
Monday night the Mustangs struggled early from the perimeter but were able to convert with some timely late game 3-pointers by Josh Beatty, Tanner Michael, Aidan Bernard, and Jake Beatty to stretch the lead and close the game out.
“As a team we continue to shoot it at a high level from the Free Throw Line — which is great to see as several of our guys put time in during the summer and fall to improve that phase,” added coach Beatty.
Junior Tanner Michael continues to shoot and score it well adding 17. Sophomore Aidan Bernard had 14, junior Josh Beatty had 10, and junior Jake Beatty had 8.
Tuesday, December 06, 2022: On Tuesday night the Mustangs hosted WaMaC foe Clear Creek-Amana (0-2), and this game was somewhat similar to the night before as the Mustangs committed on the defensive end.
The Mustangs got into some foul trouble early on and late in the second quarter Coach Beatty implemented a 2-3 zone as the top 7 guys all had 2 fouls.
“Hadn’t really played that type of zone defense in over 7 years,” added Coach Beatty, “but our guys bought in, and we weathered the storm to get to halftime not getting any players with their 3rd personal foul.”
This game was 49-48 in the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs closed it out late, winning 61-53.
Senior Wyatt Kresser paced the Mustangs with 16 points while Josh Beatty is starting to heat up, dropping in 15 points, most coming from beyond the arc. Bernard added 9 points and Jake Beatty scored 7. Tanner Michael had 6 points.
“Our guys have now played in 3 fairly close contests thus far and were able to close all three of them out,” said Coach Beatty, “2 WaMaC Wins this early in the season is great for our kids to experience.”
The Mustangs move to 3-0 on the season and traveled to Williamsburg (0-1) on Friday night. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. On Tuesday night the Mustangs will be back home when Center Point-Urbana (2-2) comes to town.