Indee volleyball senior night 100221

Senior Mustangs: front row l to r: Brynn Martinson, Samantha Ohrt, Easton Dunlap, Alison Trimble, Elle Greiner, Alexis Hearn, Katie Henkes, Taryn Nolting, and Shanna Klevev

 Photo by Charlie McCardle

INDEPENDENCE – Nine seniors were recognized on Tuesday night as the Mustang volleyball team hosted the South Tama Trojans (12-13).

Seniors honored were Elle Greiner, Alexis Hearn, Katie Henkes, Shanna Kleve, Brynn Martinson, Alison Trimble, Taryn Nolting, Easton Dunlap, and Samantha Ohrt.

“I was happy that we were able to get all nine of our seniors in tonight,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “They have all contributed so much to our program.”

Independence improved to 4-1 in the conference and 16-6 overall with a 3-0 win over the Trojans.

The Mustangs started slow and trail South Tama throughout the first part of the opening set. After a few adjustments, the Mustangs rallied for a 25-18 win to take the first set.

In the second set, Indee jumped out to a 21-5 lead before struggling to close it out, and South Tama rallied before losing to the Mustangs, 25-18. Sophomore Marie Gorman had a big second set with 5 kills on only 8 swings.

In the third and final set, it was all Mustangs, controlling the action and winning, 25-16. Lexi Hearn finished off an excellent night with 3 kills in the final set and 11 in the match.

“Overall, it was a very good night for us,” said Coach Schmitz. “The girls started a little slow, but found their rhythm and played very well from the middle of the first set on.

Kills

Lexi Hearn, 11

Marie Gorman, 6

Shanna Kleve, 5

Katie Henkes, 5

Allison Kleve, 4

Elle Greiner, 4

Madyson Ristvedt, 2

Taryn Nolting, 1

Assists

Elle Greiner, 32

Serving

Dakota Whitman, 19/19, 3 aces

Lexi Hearn 10/10, 3 aces

Elle Greiner, 3 aces

Sam Ohrt, 8/9 1 ace

Katie Henkes, 12/15, 1 ace

Digs

Dakota Whitman, 11

Lexi Hearn, 7

Katie Henkes, 6

Shanna Kleve, 4

Blocks

Allison Kleve, 2 block assists

Marie Gorman, 1 block assist

Madyson Ristvedt, 1 block assist

The Mustangs travel to Waterloo Columbus today (Saturday) for a very tough tournament. The Mustangs begin play against BCLUW (12-10) at 9 a.m.

