INDEPENDENCE – Friday, October 21, 2022: It wasn’t the best game the Mustangs have played all year – and there was an opportunity for a bit of a letdown after the emotional win over West Delaware the week before — but a good team finds a way to win, and the Mustangs did just that on Friday night with a win over the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointer by the score of 38-20.

“I thought the guys did a good job of starting fast and coming down and scoring and then getting a field goal on our second drive to go up 10-0,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “Good to see no let down from the week before, and CPU was certainly a team we had a lot of respect for.”

