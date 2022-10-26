INDEPENDENCE – Friday, October 21, 2022: It wasn’t the best game the Mustangs have played all year – and there was an opportunity for a bit of a letdown after the emotional win over West Delaware the week before — but a good team finds a way to win, and the Mustangs did just that on Friday night with a win over the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointer by the score of 38-20.
“I thought the guys did a good job of starting fast and coming down and scoring and then getting a field goal on our second drive to go up 10-0,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “Good to see no let down from the week before, and CPU was certainly a team we had a lot of respect for.”
Again, the defense was really good for the Mustangs. Yes, they gave up 265 yards on the ground, but with that said, the Stormin’ Pointers really don’t throw much gaining just 23 yards in the air. The Mustangs out-gained CPU 305-284, but in all the Mustangs were dominant on both side of the ball.
“CPU did put together a nice drive to make it 10-6, but I thought we did a great job adjusting after that,” added Coach Putz, “We were in a little bit of a weird spot. We needed the win for potential playoff matchups but wanted to get guys out as well. It was nice to be up 25 entering the fourth. However, we did give up 2 scores in the 4th quarter.”
On the offensive side, Indee was consistent, throwing for 140 and rushing for 165.
The Mustangs didn’t waste any time getting on the board, taking the opening kickoff, and traveling 75 yards in 10 plays, capped off by an 11-yard run by Mitchell Johnson. The point after by Daniel Bass was good and the Mustangs led 7-0 with 7:32 to play in the first quarter.
Penalties were a killer for the Stormin’ Pointers all night and after a CPU punt, the Mustangs had another nice drive, cultivating in a 31-yard Daniel Bass Field Goal for a 10-0 Mustangs lead.
The Stormin’ Pointers put together a 17-play drive that took over 7 minutes and got on the board with a 1-yard plunge with 6:44 to play in the half. Mustangs led 10-6 after the extra point was no good.
On the next series, Johnson’s pass was intercepted, but the Stormin’ Pointers could do nothing with it and punted it back to the Mustangs. Indee started the drive on a short field at the CPU 39-yard line. 6 plays later, Johnson rushed 7-yards for a Mustangs touchdown and the Mustangs led 17-6 with 1:58 left in the half.
That’s the way the half would end after Indee got the ball back and tried a couple deep passes with seconds left.
The Stormin’ Pointers took the second half kickoff and a 3 and out punted the ball back to the Mustangs who started their drive at their own 37-yard line. A 45-yard pass to Brady Kurt took the ball down to the Stormin’ Pointers 5-yard line and one play later Trey Weber punched it in from 5-yards out for a Mustangs touchdown and a 24-6 lead.
The Mustangs would capitalize on a CPU fumble and 4 plays later Indee would hit paydirt with a 1-yard run by Trey Weber and the Mustangs led 31-6.
CPU put together a nice drive on its next possession, on 9 consecutive Cole Werner runs that got the Stormin’ Pointers down to the Mustangs 5-yard line. A false start and two incomplete passes later, the Stormin’ Pointers turn it over on down with 3 seconds left in the 3rd quarter.
At the start of the 4th quarter, the Mustangs fumbled on their own 15-yard line and CPU took advantage, scoring 2 plays later and the score was now 31-13.
5 plays into the next Mustangs drive, they were in the endzone on an 11-yard pass from Johnson to Kurt and the Mustangs would lead 38-13 with 8:29 to play in the game.
CPU would get another touchdown with 19 seconds to play, and this game ended 38-20.
“I thought our guys played with great effort,” said Coach Putz, “That is something we do not have to question with this group.”
Coach Putz recognized some outstanding play from his team. “I thought Brady Kurt was really good on offense. Trey Weber had a nice game even though we limited his carries in the second half. Mitch Johnson was really good on offense again. I thought Krogmann did a nice job on defense as well, and like what we saw from Brady MacDonald as well defensively,” said Coach Putz.
Senior signal caller Mitchell Johnson was 9-17 for 140 yards, throwing for 1 touchdown, and rushed 9 times for 46 yards and 2 touchdowns. The bell cow on the night went to junior tailback Trey Weber, who carried the ball 17 times for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Sophomore Brady Kurt looks better and better every week and recorded 5 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown to go along with a 1/2 a sack.
Passing – Mitch Johnson 9/17 140yds TD INT
Rushing – Trey Weber 17/99 2TD, Mitchell Johnson 9/46 2TD, Drew Beatty 2/21, Keelan Hoover 1/5, EJ Miller 2/-6
Receiving – Brady Kurt 5/102 TD, Brady McDonald 2/24, Keelan Hoover 1/8, Zach Sidles 1/6
Defense/Tackles – Korver Hupke 6.5 (.5 sack), EJ Miller 5.5, Kolby Sebetka 5, Quentin Krogmann 5, Zach Sidles 4, Keelan Hoover 3.5, Tate Wood 3.5, Luke Johnson 3.5, Brady Kurt .5 sack
Turnovers – Tate Wood fumble recovery
The District Champion Mustangs finish the regular season 8-1 and will start postseason play with a home contest against Benton Community on Friday night. This is a familiar foe for the Mustangs, playing the Bobcats in the first-round last season at Benton Community (26-6 win).
“Benton is a really good team,” concluded Coach Putz, “They are really well coached. They run the ball well. Very athletic, big, and physical. We will have to stop the run better than we have in the last few weeks.”
Tale of the Tape:
INDEE BENTON
Record 8-1 6-3
Rush 1960 1837
Pass 1517 793
Pts For 31.1 26.6
Pts Ags 11.7 15.6
Defense
Rush Yds Ags 129.5 119.7
Pass Yds Ags 81.7 105.4
Common Opponents:
INDEE BENTON
CPU 38-20 37-7
South Tama 56-6 48-0
Vinton-Shel 14-7 14-6
*Dav. Assump 7-26 28-14
Maquoketa 44-9 49-7
*denotes — Played without Mitchell Johnson
Mitchell Johnson is 4th in 3A in Total Touchdowns (26), 4th in 3A in Passing Touchdowns (15), 7th in 3A in Passing Yards (1391), 5th in 3A in Passing Completions (109), 5th in 3A in QB Rating (137.7), and 5th in 3A in Offensive Yards (2066).
Senior Daniel Bass is 5th in 3A in PAT’s (35).
Benton’s Carson Bruns is 4th in 3A in Rushing Touchdowns (15).
The #8-seeded Mustangs were put in the exact same POD again this year as they were last season. #3-seeded Humboldt will host #14-seeded Hampton Dumont-CAL while Indee will host #9-seeded Benton and the two winners will meet at the higher seeded school. Humboldt beat the Mustangs last year at Humboldt (42-21).