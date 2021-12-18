VINT0N – The Class 2A, No. 10-ranked Independence Mustangs traveled to No. 5-ranked Vinton on Thursday night for duals against Vinton and South Tama.
Independence won both duals dominating fashion. The Mustangs first took care of South Tama 56-15, then discarded the highly ranked Vikings 65-18.
Independence 56 South Tama County 15
126: Tyler Wieland (INDE) over MaCael Bear (STC) (Fall 3:03) 132: Luke Johnson (INDE) over Jacob Youngbear (STC) (Fall 1:04) 138: Logan Arp (STC) over Carter Straw (INDE) (Dec 7-2) 145: Isaiah Weber (INDE) over Andres Lugo Jr. (STC) (Fall 3:01) 152: Tyler Trumblee (INDE) over Cyrus Mathes (STC) (MD 11-3) 160: Teegan McEnany (INDE) over Salvador Diego (STC) (Fall 0:23) 170: Boden Koehler (STC) over Dalton Hoover (INDE) (Fall 0:57) 182: Mitch Johnson (INDE) over Ryne Kesl (STC) (TF 19-3 3:00) 195: Marcus Beatty (INDE) over Rudy Papakee (STC) (MD 12-3) 220: Gavin Bridgewater (STC) over Landon Duffy (INDE) (Fall 0:36) 285: Brady McDonald (INDE) over Draysen Henle (STC) (MD 18-5) 106: Tyler Wieland (INDE) over Cale Graff (STC) (Fall 1:04) 113: Kaden Kremer (INDE) over Clayton Babinat (STC) (Fall 0:26) 120: Kale Wieland (INDE) over Amare Chavez (STC) (Dec 4-2)
Independence 65 Vinton-Shellsburg 18.0
106: Tanner Wilson (INDE) over (VISH) (For.) 113: Kaden Kremer (INDE) over (VISH) (For.) 120: Kale Wieland (INDE) over Aldin Swanson (VISH) (Fall 2:30) 126: Keyten Jacobsen (INDE) over Carter Lamont (VISH) (Dec 2-0) 132: Luke Johnson (INDE) over Graham Henkle (VISH) (Fall 2:51) 138: Carter Straw (INDE) over (VISH) (For.) 145: Cooper Sanders (VISH) over Isaiah Weber (INDE) (Fall 3:43) 152: Tyler Trumblee (INDE) over Brant Dickinson (VISH) (MD 14-2) 160: Brady Ortner (VISH) over Teegan McEnany (INDE) (Fall 5:24) 170: Caden Larson (INDE) over Cayden Kelley (VISH) (Fall 1:39) 182: Mitch Johnson (INDE) over Taylor Anderson (VISH) (Fall 3:49) 195: Marcus Beatty (INDE) over Curtis Erickson (VISH) (MD 8-0) 220: Brady McDonald (INDE) over (VISH) (For.) 285: Jackson Krogman (INDE) over (VISH) (For.)
The Mustangs are in the midst of a two day Battle of Waterloo tournament (Friday and Saturday). Look for results in next Wednesday’s paper.