SPRINGVILLE – Monday, May 2, 2022: The Independence Mustangs boys golf team is putting it all together at just the right time, as they competed in the WaMaC-West Division tournament at Wildcat Golf Course in Springville on Monday afternoon.
The Mustangs team shot a 151 en route to a 6-stroke win, while Mustangs senior standout, Caden Larson was medalist with a 36.
It didn’t come easy for Larson as he had to go to sudden death to pull this one out. Tied with teammate freshman phenom, Ethan Cahalan and Center Point-Urbana’s Christian Burkhart – who happens to be Cahalan’s cousin – this went two extra holes before Larson disposed of his competition.
“Big win by the boys last night,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “Really happy with the low 4 guys putting it together at the same time to post a phenomenal score of 151.”
Kellen Howard was right there finishing 5th overall and Alek Gruber was also in the mix, just missing out on a top 10 finish.
“Really happy for the seniors and great experience for the freshman Ethan Cahalan,” added Ruffcorn, “Been a crazy spring and was really happy to see some smiles last night.”
1 Independence 151
2 Clear Creek-Amana 157
3 Williamsburg 169
4 Center Point-Urbana 170
5 Vinton-Shellsburg 178
6 South Tama 183
7 Benton 195
Individual Scores: Caden Larson 36, Ethan Cahalan 36, Kellen Howard 37, Alek Gruber 42, Sawyer Wendling 47, and Dalton Hoover 48.
WATERLOO – Friday, April 29, 2022: Gates Park was the venue for the six teams meet last Friday afternoon. The Mustangs finished with a 316 as a team, which was good enough for 3rd-place.
Grundy Center shot a 310 and was the champion. Dike-New Hartford was runner-up with a 316.
Independence senior Caden Larson fired a 78 and finished 4th overall. Dexter Whitehill of Grundy Center was Medalist with a 72.
“(Larson) played consistent and had a really nice back 9,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “which I think is a little bit tougher than the front.”
Ruffcorn added that Kellen Howard and Sawyer Wendling also had great back 9’s.
“I feel that maybe we are starting to see what our potential could be which we don’t have much of a season left so that is good,” added Ruffcorn, “Looking forward to see what we can do today at the WaMaC West divisional meet at Shellsburg.”
Caden Larson 78, Kellen Howard 83, Alek Gruber 90, Sawyer Wendling 86, Dalton Hoover 103, and Colin Stoner 103.
