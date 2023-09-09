INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, September 7, 2023: The Mustangs bounced back from a loss to Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday with a home win over Decorah (6-3 record) on Thursday night here in Independence.
The Mustangs beat Decorah 3-1 in a dominant fashion, with a 25-11 first set win.
“We blocked extremely well in the first set and really got Decorah out of their game,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz.
Senior Allison Kleve would lead the Mustangs with 5 kills in the first set. Sophomore Morgan Ristvedt would collect 2 solo blocks and a block assist in the set.
In the second set, Decorah would bounce back and win a closely contest set by the score of 25-22.
“We just lost our focus a bit and made too many service and hitting errors in the set,” added Coach Schmitz.
In the third set the Mustangs would maintain their dominant form led by senior Marie Gorman who would collect 7 kills on only 9 swings.
“Marie is our leader on the court and when she gets rolling, she can be a dominating hitter from the outside,” said Coach Schmitz.
Junior Sophie McGarvey would collect two straight ace serves in the set, allowing Independence to open up a comfortable lead and win by the score of 25-12.
In the final set, the Mustangs would again open up a big lead on their way to a 25-10 deciding set victory. The Mustangs were led again by Gorman, Kleve and Morgan Ristvedt who would collect a season high 9 kills in the match and add 4 blocks on defense.
The Mustangs move to 6-6 on the season and will be home on Tuesday night for a big matchup with Class 4A No. 8-ranked Marion Wolves (8-3).
STATS:
Kills: Marie Gorman 15, Allison Kleve 13, Morgan Ristvedt 9, Olivia Albert 3, Skylar Ohrt 2
Assists: Leah House 18, Sarah Greiner 16, Sophie McGarvey 4
Serving: Sophie McGarvey 19/21 3 ace serves, Olivia Albert 12/12 2 ace serves, Jersey Coonrad 14/16 1 ace serve, Morgan Ristvedt 13/14 1 ace serve
Blocking: Morgan Ristvedt 3 solo 1 assist, Marie Gorman 3 solo, Allison Kleve 1 solo, Skylar Ohrt 1 assist
Digs: Sophie McGarvey 32, Marie Gorman 21, Olivia Albert 8, Jersey Coonrad 8, Sarah Greiner 8
CENTER POINT — Tuesday, September 5, 2023: The Mustangs traveled to Center Point-Urbana for a WaMaC matchup with the Class 3A, No. 6-ranked Stormin’ Pointers (7-2).
The Mustangs would fight hard all night long but drop a 3-0 decision to CPU. The first set was a back and forth set and the Mustangs would hold a 21-20 lead late in the set, but CPU would then put together a 5-2 run to finish off the set and win 25-22.
The 2nd set would see the Mustangs jump out to a 7-2 lead before the Stormin’ Pointers would begin to mount a comeback. CPU would pull away for a 25-16 win.
In the 3rd set, the Mustangs continued to struggle and would fall behind 21-10, but the Mustangs would fight all the way back to make it 22-17. CPU would then earn a hard-earned victory by winning the last 3 points to win 25-17 and take the match 3-0.
“It was a tough night,” said Coach Schmitz, “the girls always battle hard, but we just need to execute our offense at a more consistent level.”
STATS:
Kills: Marie Gorman 4, Leah House 3, Allison Kleve 3, Skylar Ohrt 3, Morgan Ristvedt 3, Jordin Derr 2
Assists: Leah House 9, Sarah Greiner 7
Serving: Sarah Greiner 8/8 1 ace serve, Skylar Ohrt 2/3 1 ace serve,
Digs: Olivia Albert 6, Jersey Coonrad 5, Sophie McGarvey 4
Blocks: Morgan Ristvedt 3 assists 1 solo, Marie Gorman 3 assists, Jordin Derr 2 assists