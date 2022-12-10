INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, December 08, 2022: The Independence Mustangs start conference season with a dual against Marion on Thursday night.
Boys and girls wrestled to victories with the boys winning 51-24 and the girls winning 66-6.
INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, December 08, 2022: The Independence Mustangs start conference season with a dual against Marion on Thursday night.
Boys and girls wrestled to victories with the boys winning 51-24 and the girls winning 66-6.
Boys Results:
Independence (INDE) 51.0 Marion (MARI) 24.0
113: Kameron Kremer (INDE) over Cohen Johnson (MARI) (Fall 1:38) 120: Logan Schachterle (INDE) over Lucas Horak (MARI) (Fall 0:29) 126: Keyten Jacobsen (INDE) over (MARI) (For.) 132: Kale Wieland (INDE) over (MARI) (For.) 138: Tyler Wieland (INDE) over Wesley Logan (MARI) (Dec 3-2) 145: Kaden Kremer (INDE) over Xander Roney (MARI) (Fall 3:17) 152: Carter Straw (INDE) over Ty Mull (MARI) (Fall 0:47) 160: Talan Conrad (INDE) over Lance Wood (MARI) (Fall 0:50) 170: Ethan Hangartner (MARI) over Carson Cameron (INDE) (Fall 3:20) 182: Grant Schulz (MARI) over Cayne Schultz (INDE) (Dec 9-2) 195: Tayt Broell (MARI) over Landon Duffy (INDE) (Fall 1:37) 220: Brady Walsh (MARI) over Jaxon Krogmann (INDE) (Fall 1:54) 285: Korver Hupke (INDE) over Noah Case (MARI) (Fall 1:17) 106: Lucas Stearns (MARI) over Adam Fish (INDE) (Dec 8-2)
Girls Results:
Independence (INDE) 66.0 Marion (MARI) 6.0
105: Ella Kennett (INDE) over (MARI) (Fall 1:44) 110: Sarah Greiner (INDE) over (MARI) (For.) 115: Natalie Hedlund (MARI) over Morgan Krall (INDE) (Fall 0:39) 120: Claire Carey (INDE) over Madison Kessens (MARI) (Fall 0:40) 125: Riley Rouse (INDE) over (MARI) (For.) 130: Jordin Derr (INDE) over Kenadee Batey (MARI) (Fall 0:43) 135: Dakota Whitman (INDE) over Jordan Wheeler (MARI) (Fall 0:46) 140: Kenleigh Trumblee (INDE) over (MARI) (For.) 145: Havana Griffith (INDE) over Lucy Hangartner (MARI) (Fall 5:16) 155: Laura Trevino (INDE) over (MARI) (For.) 170: Izzy Strickert (INDE) over (MARI) (For.) 190: Rachel Eddy (INDE) over Ashley Lantz (MARI) (Fall 2:48) 235: Double Forfeit 100: Double Forfeit
Independence boys will be at South Tama tournament on Saturday.
