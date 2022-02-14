NEW HAMPTON – The Independence Mustangs wrestlers competed in New Hampton on Saturday for a chance to qualify for the state tournament. Independence had three wrestler’s advance in junior Carter Straw (138), senior Isaiah Weber (145), and junior Mitch Johnson (170).
Isaiah Weber, defending Class 2A state champion at 138 pounds, moves up to 145 pounds and was the district champion. Weber won by Fall over Charles City’s Talon Weber (0:42) in the semifinals and beat Decorah’s Brady Stille by a 5-4 decision in the championship match.
#8-ranked Weber takes a 36-7 record into the state tournament and will face un-ranked Austin Chally (39-9) of Saydel in the first round.
Carter Straw won his semifinal match over Justin Knaack of AP-GC by Fall (0:39), the took on the Class 2A, No. 1-ranked Carter Fousek of Crestwood in the finals. Fousek would win by Fall (3:28) forcing Straw into a wrestle-back match against Keegan Ellsworth of Union, La Porte. Straw would win 14-7 to punch his ticket to State.
#9-ranked Straw takes a 39-12 record into the first round of the tournament and will face #6-ranked Sir Brandon Watts (36-6) of Bishop Heelan Catholic.
Mitchell Johnson took on Trevor Peterson of Charles City in the semifianals and would win 8-2. In the finals, Ben Tenge of New Hampton/Turkey Valley would squeak out a closely contested battle against Johnson 3-2. Johnson would have a wrestle-back match against Cayden Buskohl of Dike-New Hartford and Johnson would prevail 5-1 and qualifies for the state tournament.
#8-ranked Johnson takes a 37-12 record into the state tournament and will face off against #3-ranked Drake Collins (42-3) of West Liberty in the first round.
"Proud of Carter Straw, Isaiah Weber, and Mitch Johnson. Both Carter and Mitch had to win wrestle backs to make it to state. It takes a lot of determination and focus to be able to come back. Wrestling is a lot like life where you get knocked down and need to find ways to get back up. They have worked hard and did well Saturday. It is always tough when you have a group of guys get 3rd and only the top 2 get to go. Wrestling is tough in northeast Iowa and kids have to invest in more time if they want to make it to the state tournament individually. Hope the team is able to regroup and have a positive experience at State Duals. We have a solid team and hope to display that at Duals on Wednesday," - Coach Michael Doyle
Other Independence results:
106 pounds
Semifinals - Mitchell Schmauss (Crestwood) over Tanner Wilson (Independence) (Dec 8-7)
2nd Place Match - Mitchell Schmauss (Crestwood) over Tanner Wilson (Independence) (NC)
3rd Place Match - Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Skyler Dugan (Waukon) (TF 17-1 2:31)
113 pounds
Semifinals - Cole Schmauss (Crestwood) over Kaden Kremer (Independence) (Dec 6-3)
2nd Place Match - Cole Schmauss (Crestwood) over Kaden Kremer (Independence) (NC)
3rd Place Match - Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Kollin Henry (Decorah) (Fall 3:16)
126 pounds
Semifinals - Jakob Regan (Waukon) over Tyler Wieland (Independence) (Dec 1-0)
2nd Place Match - Jakob Regan (Waukon) over Tyler Wieland (Independence) (NC)
3rd Place Match - Tyler Wieland (Independence) over Cade Korsmo (Crestwood) (Fall 1:31)
152 pounds
Semifinals - Cole Butikofer (Crestwood) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) (TF 17-2 4:54)
2nd Place Match - Cole Butikofer (Crestwood) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) (NC)
3rd Place Match - Dalton Hoover (Independence) over Brody Hanson (Decorah) (Fall 1:36)
182 pounds
Semifinals - Nick Reinicke (Dike-New Hartford) over Marcus Beatty (Independence) (Fall 1:49)
2nd Place Match - Braden McShane (NH/TV) over Marcus Beatty (Independence) (Dec 8-6)
3rd Place Match - Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Cullen Dickson (Waukon) (TF 16-1 5:44)
220 pounds
Semifinals - Brady McDonald (Independence) over Drew Jackson (Crestwood) (Dec 9-7)
1st Place Match - Wil Textor (Dike-NH) over Brady McDonald (Independence) (Fall 3:59)
2nd Place Match - Marcus Herold (NH/TV) over Brady McDonald (Independence) (Fall 1:10)