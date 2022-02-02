SOLON – Independence traveled down to Solon on Saturday to compete in the WaMaC wrestling tournament.
The Mustangs scored a lot of team points, but it wasn’t enough as top-ranked West Delaware took home the crown. Independence finished 2nd.
“I thought WaMaC was good,” said Head Coach Michael Doyle, “Everyone on our team placed in the top 6 — and 11 guys placed 4th or better. We had a lot of bonus point wins which generated more points for our team.”
Coach Doyle added, “I feel like our effort is getting better and we are wrestling more as a team. Fighting for one another is helping our team do better.”
The Mustangs will set their sights on postseason wrestling on Saturday when they host the Sectionals.
“We are looking forward to hosting sectionals this Saturday,” said Doyle, “We are getting to the point where you have to do everything right. Eating, sleeping, and resting are very important this time of year. We want to be rested and ready to go.”
Team Scores
1 West Delaware 278.0
2 Independence 236.5
3 Mount Vernon 177.0
4 Williamsburg 147.0
5 Beckman Catholic 138.0
6 Vinton-Shellsburg 132.0
7 South Tama County 110.0
8 Benton Community 104.5
9 Solon 88.5
10 Marion 88.0
11 Clear Creek-Amana 78.5
12 Center Point-Urbana 52.0
13 Maquoketa 12.0
106-Tanner Wilson (31-12) placed 3rd
Champ. Round 1 — Tanner Wilson (Indee) 31-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Tanner Wilson (Indee) 31-12 over Cael Steinkamp (CP-U) 27-12 (Fall 1:06)
Semifinal — Cale Nash (CC-A) 34-7 over Tanner Wilson (Indee) 31-12 (Dec 8-4)
Cons. Round 3 — Tanner Wilson (Indee) 31-12 over Jake Schmidt (Beckman Catholic) 21-18 (Fall 1:31)
3rd Place Match — Tanner Wilson (Indee) 31-12 over Kyler Provin (Williamsburg) 38-12 (Dec 7-2)
113-Kaden Kremer (34-8) placed 2nd
Champ. Round 1 — Kaden Kremer (Indee) 34-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Kaden Kremer (Indee) 34-8 over Kyler Jessup (Solon) 23-29 (Fall 1:36)
Semifinal — Kaden Kremer (Indee) 34-8 over Nolan Howell (CC-A) 24-16 (Fall 1:44)
1st Place Match — Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg) 45-1 over Kaden Kremer (Indee) 34-8 (MD 14-5)
120-Kale Wieland (22-7) placed 3rd
Champ. Round 1 — Kale Wieland (Indee) 22-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Kale Wieland (Indee) 22-7 over Riley Mudd (Mount Vernon) 22-18 (Fall 0:35)
Semifinal — Amare Chavez (South Tama) 30-6 over Kale Wieland (Indee) 22-7 (Dec 5-4)
Cons. Round 3 — Kale Wieland (Indee) 22-7 over Jordan Thys (Benton) 27-13 (MD 19-7)
3rd Place Match — Kale Wieland (Indee) 22-7 over Carter Lamont (Vinton-Shells) 27-11 (Fall 1:35)
126-Tyler Wieland (30-11) placed 2nd
Champ. Round 1 — Tyler Wieland (Indee) 30-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Tyler Wieland (Indee) 30-11 over Kadince Milder (Williamsburg) 15-23 (Fall 4:37)
Semifinal — Tyler Wieland (Indee) 30-11 over Jax Miller (West Delaware) 29-12 (TB-1 8-7)
1st Place Match — Jaiden Moore (Benton) 34-0 over Tyler Wieland (Indee) 30-11 (TF-1.5 5:04 (23-8))
132-Luke Johnson (27-18) placed 4th
Champ. Round 1 — Luke Johnson (Indee) 27-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Luke Johnson (Indee) 27-18 over Croix Shebetka (Mount Vernon) 23-19 (Fall 5:10)
Semifinal — Blake Engel (West Delaware) 27-7 over Luke Johnson (Indee) 27-18 (Fall 0:56)
Cons. Round 3 — Luke Johnson (Indee) 27-18 over Fletcher Maser (Williamsburg) 15-12 (MD 12-2)
3rd Place Match — Beck Arant (CC-A) 26-16 over Luke Johnson (Indee) 27-18 (Dec 17-10)
138-Carter Straw (35-11) placed 4th
Champ. Round 1 — Carter Straw (Indee) 35-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Carter Straw (Indee) 35-11 over Blake Heying (Benton) 21-15 (Fall 0:33)
Semifinal — Logan Arp (South Tama) 36-2 over Carter Straw (Indee) 35-11 (Dec 5-4)
Cons. Round 3 — Carter Straw (Indee) 35-11 over Saul Martinez (Williamsburg) 2-6 (Fall 0:30)
3rd Place Match — Jackson Jaspers (Mount Vernon) 37-7 over Carter Straw (Indee) 35-11 (Dec 8-1)
145-Isaiah Weber (32-7) placed 3rd
Champ. Round 1 — Isaiah Weber (Indee) 32-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Isaiah Weber (Indee) 32-7 over Alex Hageman (Beckman) 17-22 (Fall 1:46)
Semifinal — Brenden Heying (Benton) 31-4 over Isaiah Weber (Indee) 32-7 (Dec 9-8)
Cons. Round 3 — Isaiah Weber (Indee) 32-7 over Benjamin Haughey (CC-A) 24-14 (Fall 0:42)
3rd Place Match — Isaiah Weber (Indee) 32-7 over Ryan Barth (CP-U) 31-11 (TF-1.5 2:42 (15-0))
152-Dalton Hoover (19-14) placed 4th
Champ. Round 1 — Dalton Hoover (Indee) 19-14 over Ryan Schlarmann (Beckman) 21-19 (Fall 1:39)
Quarterfinal — Logan Peyton (West Delaware) 31-6 over Dalton Hoover (Indee) 19-14 (Fall 1:14)
Cons. Round 2 — Dalton Hoover (Indee) 19-14 over Nathen Speers (CC-A) 4-8 (Fall 4:00)
Cons. Round 3 — Dalton Hoover (Indee) 19-14 over Clayton Sebetka (Benton) 28-12 (Fall 1:17)
3rd Place Match — Henry Ryan (Mount Vernon) 38-4 over Dalton Hoover (Indee) 19-14 (Fall 1:23)
160-Teegan McEnany (27-15) placed 4th
Champ. Round 1 — Teegan McEnany (Indee) 27-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Conner Grover (Beckman) 33-8 over Teegan McEnany (Indee) 27-15 (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Round 2 — Teegan McEnany (Indee) 27-15 over Fischer Harrison (Solon) 7-13 (Fall 0:48)
Cons. Round 3 — Teegan McEnany (Indee) 27-15 over Jackson Hird (Mount Vernon) 29-13 (Fall 4:52)
3rd Place Match — Conner Grover (Beckman) 33-8 over Teegan McEnany (Indee) 27-15 (Dec 7-2)
170-Mitch Johnson (33-11) placed 6th
Champ. Round 1 — Mitch Johnson (Indee) 33-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Mitch Johnson (Indee) 33-11 over Boden Koehler (South Tama) 33-7 (Fall 2:17)
Semifinal — Kyle Cole (West Delaware) 26-3 over Mitch Johnson (Indee) 33-11 (Dec 9-4)
Cons. Round 3 — Collin Hoskins (CP-U) 27-6 over Mitch Johnson (Indee) 33-11 (Dec 10-8)
5th Place Match — Boden Koehler (South Tama) 33-7 won by fall over Mitch Johnson (Indee) 33-11 (Fall 0:47)
182-Marcus Beatty (31-7) placed 2nd
Champ. Round 1 — Marcus Beatty (Indee) 31-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Marcus Beatty (Indee) 31-7 over Dade Altman (Solon) 19-27 (Dec 10-5)
Semifinal — Marcus Beatty (Indee) 31-7 over Levi Feldman (Beckman) 29-14 (Fall 5:09)
1st Place Match — Gable Dayton (Williamsburg) 40-7 over Marcus Beatty (Indee) 31-7 (SV-1 6-4)
220-Brady McDonald (29-10) placed 3rd
Champ. Round 1 — Brady McDonald (Indee) 29-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Brady McDonald (Indee) 29-10 over Jackson Van Keuren (Maquoketa) 23-21 (Dec 6-1)
Semifinal — Gavin Bridgewater (South Tama) 34-5 over Brady McDonald (Indee) 29-10 (MD 12-0)
Cons. Round 3 — Brady McDonald (Indee) 29-10 over Sawyer Falck (West Delaware) 10-9 (Fall 2:57)
3rd Place Match — Brady McDonald (Indee) 29-10 over Tyler Hancox (Solon) 19-12 (Fall 0:56)
285-Tono Cornell (17-18) placed 6th
Champ. Round 1 — Tono Cornell (Indee) 17-18 over Ian Meier (Maquoketa) 5-15 (Fall 0:18)
Quarterfinal — Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) 26-12 over Tono Cornell (Indee) 17-18 (Fall 4:24)
Cons. Round 2 — Tono Cornell (Indee) 17-18 over Dayton Filloon (South Tama) 16-10 (Fall 1:03)
Cons. Round 3 — Jason Koopmann (Beckman) 21-10 over Tono Cornell (Indee) 17-18 (Fall 2:09)
5th Place Match — Brennen Blegen (Benton) 24-9 over Tono Cornell (Indee) 17-18 (Fall 0:51)