WAVERLY – WARTBURG COLLEGE – Tuesday, September 6, 2022: The Independence Mustangs Cross Country team competed at the Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic on Tuesday afternoon.
The field was split into two groups for both boys and girls. 9th and 10th graders were in one group and 11th and 12th graders were in the other group.
In the 9th and 10th grade girls’ race, there were 127 girls racing. The Mustangs sent out Reaghan Ressler (soph), who would cross the finish line in 46th-place. Her time was 24:59.01.
In the 9th and 10th grade boys’ race there were 148 runners. Top finisher for the Mustangs was sophomore Ethan Cahalan, with a time of 20:31.78, finishing in 42nd-place. Sophomore Tanner Wilson crossed the finish line in 51st-place with a time of 21:10.47. Coming across in 60th-place, sophomore Talan Decker, with a time of 21:39.99. Sophomore Tyler Wieland, with a time of 22:46.12, finished the race in 81st-place. Sophomore Eliot Hurley was 89th and had a time of 23:12.69. Sophomore Cael Post was 117th, with a time of 25:28.64.
In the Junior/Senior races, there were 134 girls running. Top Mustangs finisher was senior Bella Ressler, with a time of 26:14.54, good enough for 68th-place. Coming across in 96th-place, senior Sydney Schwartz with a time of 28:35.30. Right behind, in 97th-place, was junior Gabby Toale, crossing the line with a time of 28:38.05. Newcomer to the sport, senior Rachel Eddy had a time of 34:50.19.
In the Junior/Senior boys’ race, there were 143 boys running. Top Mustangs finisher would be junior Blake Gates, finishing 105th, with a time of 22:43.74. Senior Carter Straw was right behind in 106th-place, with a time of 22:48.97. Senior Matt Wieland came across in 109th, with a time of 22:54.04. In 110th-place, senior Will Perry, with a time of 22:56.91. Junior Chase Kiler finished in 115th-place, with a time of 23:07.32. Junior Carson Bantz had a time of 23:30.26 and finished in 121st-place. Finishing in 122nd-place, junior Kyle Justason, with a time of 23:34.93.
Thanks to Matt Shannon and Shannon Event Timings for the results.