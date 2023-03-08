JESUP – Suicide prevention advocate Emma Benoit will be at Jesup Bible Fellowship on March 15. She will arrive at 5 p.m. to meet and greet people. At 6 p.m. the 90-minute film “My Ascension” about her life and mental health struggles will be shown followed by a Q&A session. This event is free and there is no registration.
Contact Ryan Nesbit, Co-Director Alive & Running Iowa, at ryan.r.nesbit@gmail.com or 641-990-4957 for more information.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.