MACKS CREEK, Mo. – Myron Leslie Bumsted was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on April 5, 1951, to Edward Leslie Bumsted and Dorothy Maxine (Leohr) Bumsted. He passed away peacefully at his home near Macks Creek, Mo. on May 12, 2023, at the age of 72.
Services for Myron will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Macks Creek, Missouri. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and Services will follow at 2 p.m.
Myron graduated from Independence (Iowa) High School in 1970. He married Denna Pitts of Oklahoma on November 7, 1971, and they had three children: Clint Edward, Austen Leslie, and Amanda Beth. They later divorced. In 2005, Myron met his current wife, Lori, at the Warsaw Shooting Range, where they were both shooting on a trap league. They were married on April 15, 2006, in Eureka Springs, Ark.
Myron was a very creative and skillful carpenter, spending his early working career as a trim carpenter and cabinet maker. He was also a very good mechanic and spent his later years working in numerous states as one of the best trap machine mechanics in the country. He was trained and mentored by one of the best trap mechanics, Jim Mathews of Nebraska, and worked state shoots in Iowa, Kansas, Indiana, and Wisconsin for quite a few years, with Wisconsin being the last one he worked at until just a few years ago. Myron and Lori traveled to most of these shoots together for almost five years, both working every day of the shoot and sleeping in a camper every night for first couple of years. Eventually it was motel rooms every night, living out of coolers and microwaves for the most part, making some very good friends everywhere they went. Any time Myron went to a trap shoot, no matter which state, he always ran into a friend. He had the gift of gab and made friends everywhere, some becoming almost like family. Myron always loved cutting firewood and logs and in the final ten years of his life, he cut and delivered thousands of cords of wood and hauled hundreds of logs to the sawmills. His favorite pastimes were running a chainsaw, fishing, and trapshooting. As well as talking on the phone with his buddies, many of whom have passed away in the past few years.
Myron is survived by his wife, Lori, of Osceola, Mo.; his son Clint (Sheila) of Tulsa, Okla., his son Austen of Claremore, Okla., and his daughter Amanda (Rusty) Ryan of Tawiah, Okla.; Grandchildren: Eian Bumsted, Melissa (Cody) Grant, and Kadence, Adrian, James, Kayson, Arabella, and Ryan, all of Oklahoma; as well as his great-grandchildren; Lilian, Greyson, Piper, and Parker Bumsted, of Oklahoma.
Myron was preceded in death by all grandparents; his father, Edward, when he was 4 years old; and his mother in 2007. His only sibling, his brother Darrel Bumsted passed away in July of 2022. He is also preceded by many aunts and uncles; special cousin and good friend Tommy Leohr of Spencer, Ind.; along with his wife’s brother, Bobby Garver of Osceola, Mo., her niece and nephew; one brother-in-law, Buddy Peden of Osceola; his best friends Harvey Childers and Jimmie Tolliver; and special friends Bob Tharp, Harry Campbell, Pete Petersen, Harlan Satrang, and Jim Mathews.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Macks Creek, Missouri.