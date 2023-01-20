CENTER POINT – Myron M. Mohr, 73 years old, of Center Point, Iowa, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home following a long illness.
Public visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, at White Funeral Home, Independence. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Wilson Cemetery, Independence. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Myron Merrill Mohr was born May 6, 1949, in Davenport, the son of George Arnold Mohr and Ruby Eileen (Fuglsang) Mohr. He graduated from Clarence High School with the class of 1967. On Feb. 24, 1980, he was united in marriage to Carma Jo Scott in Hiawatha. They made their home in Independence for a time, before moving to Center Point, where they spent the last 30 years. Myron worked at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, for nearly 40 years, retiring in 2005. He was a member of the IBEW Local 1362.
Left to honor Myron’s memory is his wife of 43 years, Carma Jo Scott Mohr of Center Point; his five children: Todd Mohr, Barry Mohr, Yance (Terri) Mohr, all of New Mexico, Jenny Mohr of Cedar Rapids, and Mandy (Jacob) Moore of Taiwan; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters: Onita (Bill McClain) Mohr of Decorah and Iola Bicknese of Clarence; one brother, Tim Mohr of Clarence; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry (Sue) Scott of Independence, Mike Scott of Urbana, Ruben (Karen) Scott of Cedar Rapids, Nile (Pat) Scott, Jim (Blain Moncrief) Scott, all of Texas, and Linda Davenport of Cedar Falls; and his mother-in-law, Marilyn Scott of Independence.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Sandra De La Mater; one brother, Gordon Mohr; his father-in-law, Robert Scott; and sister-in-law, Cindy Scott.
White Funeral Home, Independence is in charge of arrangements.