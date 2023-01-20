Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CENTER POINT – Myron M. Mohr, 73 years old, of Center Point, Iowa, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home following a long illness.

Public visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, at White Funeral Home, Independence. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Wilson Cemetery, Independence. Memorials may be directed to the family.

