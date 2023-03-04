Sports Editor
INDEPENDENCE – The IGCA (Iowa Girls Coaches Association) and Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association presented their 2023 BOWLING ALL-STATE TEAMS for accomplishments in the regular season.
Independence Mustangs’ senior bowler Cora Nabholz has been named to the All-State Bowling Team. Nabholz was selected to the 2nd-Team. She averaged a 184 for the season which was 14th-best in Class 2A.
CLASS: 2A Girls
1st-Team
Rachel Moore Keokuk SR
Emily Peters LeMars SR
Aleesha Oden Lewis Central SR
Bailey Gill LeMars SO
Natalie Vanderloo LeMars SO
Sophia Rule Keokuk SO
2nd Team
Kadence Hyde Waterloo East SR
Kirsten Butcher W. Dubuque SR
Trinity Brunsting LeMars SR
Jena Edwards Central DeWitt SR
Jaelynn Ketterer Keokuk FR
Cora Nabholz Independence SR