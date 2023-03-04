Indee Cora Nabholz bowling state 030423

Senior Cora Nabholz was named to the IGCA and the IHSBCA 2nd-Team All-State

 Photo courtesy Jill Louvar

INDEPENDENCE – The IGCA (Iowa Girls Coaches Association) and Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association presented their 2023 BOWLING ALL-STATE TEAMS for accomplishments in the regular season.

Independence Mustangs’ senior bowler Cora Nabholz has been named to the All-State Bowling Team. Nabholz was selected to the 2nd-Team. She averaged a 184 for the season which was 14th-best in Class 2A.

CLASS: 2A Girls

1st-Team

Rachel Moore Keokuk SR

Emily Peters LeMars SR

Aleesha Oden Lewis Central SR

Bailey Gill LeMars SO

Natalie Vanderloo LeMars SO

Sophia Rule Keokuk SO

2nd Team

Kadence Hyde Waterloo East SR

Kirsten Butcher W. Dubuque SR

Trinity Brunsting LeMars SR

Jena Edwards Central DeWitt SR

Jaelynn Ketterer Keokuk FR

Cora Nabholz Independence SR

