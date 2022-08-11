Independence — Nadine M. Cook Hines, 94 years old, of Independence, Iowa, formerly of Walker, Iowa, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. She was born on February 1, 1928, in Washington Township of Linn County, Iowa, the daughter of Leo and Hilda Margaret (Madsen) Hepker. Nadine was married to Eldon Earl Cook until his passing in 1974, she later married and divorced Lyman Hines.
