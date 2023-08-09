INDEPENDENCE – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited Wapsie Valley Creamery (WVC) in Independence on Thursday, August 3.
He was given a tour of the facility and took the opportunity to discuss relevant issues. Other elected officials present were State Senator Dan Zumbach and State Representative Craig Johnson.
“Wapsie Valley Creamery enjoyed hearing what support Secretary Naig, Senator Zumbach, and Representative Johnson are working on to continue supporting dairy farmers and business in Iowa,” said Randy Schafer, WVC Controller. “The visit also gave us the opportunity to show them our newer cheese packaging line and the continuous improvements that Wapsie Valley Creamery has implemented over the last few years.”
WVC makes a variety of products from their milk, including a variety of hard cheeses, whey, lactose, and others. WVC currently buys around 53 million pounds of milk a month from 170 farms. Started in 1906, WVC has provided high quality dairy products to their customers while providing excellent jobs for their almost 120 employees.
Secretary Naig visit was part his annual 99 county tour of Iowa.