ROWLEY – Nancy A. Kress, 70, of Rowley, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, October 16, 2022, with her family by her side.

Celebration of Life: 1:00 to 3:30 P.M. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Scripture Service and Memory Sharing at 3:30 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home with Deacon Tim Post and Cortney Pena leading the service. Final Resting Place: Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton, Iowa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the charity of the family’s choice. Cards may be directed to Kevin Kress, 2752 Coots Blvd., Rowley, Iowa 52329. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

