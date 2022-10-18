ROWLEY – Nancy A. Kress, 70, of Rowley, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, October 16, 2022, with her family by her side.
Celebration of Life: 1:00 to 3:30 P.M. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Scripture Service and Memory Sharing at 3:30 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home with Deacon Tim Post and Cortney Pena leading the service. Final Resting Place: Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton, Iowa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the charity of the family’s choice. Cards may be directed to Kevin Kress, 2752 Coots Blvd., Rowley, Iowa 52329. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Nancy Ann Goedken was born on May 26, 1952, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer Edward & Kathryn Ann (Kortenkamp) Goedken. She graduated from Starmont High School, Arlington, in the class of 1970. Nancy was united in marriage to Kevin Bruce Kress on July 29, 1972, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lamont, Iowa. They farmed near Rowley where they were partners in farming and were blessed with five children: Brian, Mark, Amy, Jason and Amber. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend, known by her family as Nana Belle, Granny and G-ma. In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed collecting and displaying season decorations, playing cards and games with family and friends and going to the grandkids activities.
Nancy is survived by her Husband: Kevin Kress of Rowley; five Children: Brian (Tara) Kress of Urbana, Mark (Janet) Kress of Rowley, Amy (Scott) Williams of Rowley, Jason Kress of Winthrop and Amber (Nathan) Reth of Rowley; twelve grandchildren: Hannah, Ethan & Kyle Kress of Urbana, Dylan, Kayla & Emma Kress of Rowley, Logan Williams (Lexi Teepe) of Rowley, Tyler (Emily) Williams of Quasqueton, Connor & Blake Williams of Rowley and Ashley & Colby Reth of Rowley; two Great Grandchildren: Lainey & Liberty Williams; eight Siblings: Linda (Gary) Fox of Janesville, Larry Goedken of Marion, Connie Curtis of Lamont, Joan (Dick) Postel of State Center, Peggy (Greg) Pagel of Sumner, Fran (Lori) Goedken of Winthrop, Sharon (Mike) Wallace of Moravia and Rick Wild of Waukon; Sister-in-law: Debbie (Richard) Espe of Rowley and many Nieces & Nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Diane Wild; brother-in-law: Glenn Curtis; nephew: Steve Wild and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Laverne & Lavona Kress.