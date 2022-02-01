OELWEIN – Nancy Egan, 63, of Oelwein, Iowa, died peacefully with her family on Friday morning, Jan. 28, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinic in Iowa City, Iowa.
Private Graveside Services will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein at a later date.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, is assisting the family.
Nancy Lee Damon was born November 14, 1958, in Oelwein, the daughter Robert D. and Genevieve Phyllis (Tatro) Damon. Nancy was united in marriage to James Patrick Egan on November 19, 1977, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hazleton.
Nancy is survived by her Husband: James Egan of Oelwein and her Mother, Genevieve Damon of Oelwein. She was preceded in death by her father; brother Daniel Welsh; and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Richard “Dick” and Betty Ann Egan.
Memorials in memory of Nancy may be directed to the Buchanan County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be directed to: 02 100th Street, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.