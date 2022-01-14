INDEPENDENCE – Nancy J. Hoffman, 77, of Independence, Iowa, died early Monday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family asks that those who plan on visiting or attending the service to please wear face masks.
Nancy was born to Leroy and Lena (Martin) Higgins; on August 29, 1944, on her family’s farm just north of Independence, Iowa. She attended elementary school at the country school not too far from where she grew up and later attended school in town. Nancy graduated from Independence High School in 1962. She married her high school sweetheart, Ken Hoffman, on September 15, 1963.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Corey) Maddux, Plano, Texas; one granddaughter, and sisters-in-law Eileen Higgins-Long, Nancy Higgins, and Shirley (Mike) Andres; and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Lena Higgins; her husband, Kenny Hoffman; four brothers: John, Richard, Arnie, and James Higgins; and two sisters: Sally Murphy and Deb Platt.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, plant a tree in memory of Nancy, donate to your local hospice, or a charity of your choice.
