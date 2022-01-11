INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Post 30 selected NAPA Auto Parts as the next $100 award winner in its business of the month contest.
The local NAPA Auto Parts store has been owned and operated by Doug Eschen and Mark Tarpy for almost 31 years.
The designated business of the month is selected from a pool of suggestions from Post 30 members. After receiving the $100, that business will hold its own drawing and award the winner a $100 credit toward its products and services. NAPA was suggested by Veteran Carl Scharff.
According to post rules, the business can only be selected once in a 12-month period. The business nominated must be located in the area covered by Post 30 (Independence and Rowley).
After receiving the $100 donation, Eschen and Tarpy announced they would donate the money back to the Legion. They said they would still collect customer names for a door prize drawing that would be of equal or greater value.
For more information, contact Post 30 Commander Bob Hocken at 319-361-7591.