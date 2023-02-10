DES MOINES — February 11 is National 211 Day.
Since March 2020 when 211 Iowa was tapped to be the state’s official COVID hotline, 211 usage skyrocketed going up more than 81% in 2020, compared to the previous year. Additionally, 211 was there for the state when disaster struck Aug. 10, 2020, when a weather complex known as a derecho pummeled the central and eastern regions of the state.
National 211 Day was created to recognize the free, user-friendly phone number that serves about 95% of America’s population, including the complete state of Iowa. 211 Iowa covers all 99 counties with 24/7 coverage. Every Iowan has access via four call centers which are privately funded by local and regional partners.
Melissa McCoy, Iowa’s 211 director says there are four ways to communicate with 211 across the state — by a phone call, text, app or the website.
“We were helping so many people who have questions about the COVID vaccines, about symptoms, and about COVID in general,” McCoy said. “We are still receiving all the standard types of calls we answer and COVID has added a new dimension. We were fortunate to have a statewide hotline system in place that the state could tap into to handle this additional volume. We’re looking at hiring additional people — if we are able to get additional funding so that citizens of Iowa won’t have to wait to connect with a call specialist.”
211 Iowa has been in the state for decades, previously known as First Call for Help and Community Telephone Service, according to McCoy. The specialists who answer the phone are highly trained. Once they take the call and discern the needs, the specialists connect callers with the best resources from a continually updated, extensive database of resources. The 211 specialist explains how to access the services. For example, in the case of a worker who has recently been laid off or whose hours have been reduced, the 211 specialist may share information about unemployment benefits, job search options, SNAP benefits, food pantries, mortgage or rent help, utility assistance, counseling and other available resources.
One of the misconceptions about 211, according to Deann Cook, executive director of United Ways of Iowa, is that some people believe the hotline is reserved for people in dire need. “We want the state to know that 211 is for everyone,” said Cook. “If you have a question about any kind of resources, whether the question is related to housing, disaster relief, utilities assistance or if you need information about COVID, dial 211.”
McCoy encourages people to call 211 when they don’t know where to turn. Assistance is available in multiple languages, and services are accessible to people with disabilities. 211 Iowa uses a Language Line translation service that can translate assistance in 150 languages.
“The biggest lesson I’ve learned in my 15 years at 211 is that there is no such thing as a silly question,” McCoy said. “Sometimes people are ashamed to ask for assistance. They feel like there’s someone out there who needs more assistance than they do. We want everyone to know that we are a resource and are here to help.”
Cook notes that 211 serves a purpose beyond connecting people with needed resources. “211 also helps us keep a pulse on communities around the state — where a specific need is emerging,” she said. “We are able to closely track the calls to see the highest needs in specific areas and share that information with community leaders and policymakers. We’re able to let these partners know which needs are most pressing in their area so they can determine if they have the resources to meet them for their constituents. It’s a valuable tool for planning.”
During the onslaught of calls near the start of the pandemic, Dave Stone, advocacy officer for United Way of Central Iowa, trained and acted as a 211 specialist. He says he had believed in the power of 211 before, but after answering calls and hearing the fear in people’s voices, he had a new appreciation for the service.
“Being able to talk individuals down from that fear and help them with their crisis by working with them to develop an action plan confirmed the importance of 211 for the state of Iowa for me,” Stone said.
Research shows that without 211, callers can make an average of eight phone calls to different numbers before finding the services they need. 211 cuts through the red tape to save providers time and money, while helping Iowans connect with the resources they need.
The Federal Communications Commission approved 211 for nationwide use as a short number July 20, 2000. United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta was the first to introduce a 211 service in 1997. Many states began implementation plans soon after in partnership with the Alliance of Information and Referral System (AIRS).
About 211 Iowa
There may be a time that you or someone you know needs help, but don’t know exactly what kind of assistance is available — let alone how to access it. 211 is where you go when you don’t know where to turn for help, acting as a single point of contact to thousands of social service programs. 211 can assist by helping to clarify your personal situation and then utilizing an extensive up-to-date database to determine the best resource(s) for you. 211 is a free, comprehensive information and referral system linking Iowa and Nebraska residents to health and human service programs, community services, disaster services and governmental programs. 211 is a one-stop source of information for people looking for services.