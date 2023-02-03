National Children’s Dental Health Month dates back more than 81 years ago as a one-day event in Cleveland, Ohio on February 3, 1941.
The American Dental Association held the first national observance of Children’s Dental Health Day on February 8, 1949. The next big uptake in the event came in 1955 when the observance of National Children’s Dental Health became a week-long event. As of 1981, the ADA has observed National Children’s Dental Health Month.
According to the ADA, Each February, the ADA sponsors National Children’s Dental Health Month to raise awareness about the importance of oral health. Developing good habits at an early age and scheduling regular dental visits helps children to get a good start on a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.
According to Medline Plus, good oral health routines should be established at a young age. Taking care of your child’s gums and teeth every day helps prevent tooth decay and gum disease.
Medline offers tips on how to care for your children’s teeth depending on how old they are.
For babies who have not teeth, it is still important to sanitize their gums and mouth. Medline recommends gently wiping your baby’s gums using a clean, damp washcloth or gauze pad. It is also recommended that as a parent or guardian you clean your baby’s mouth after every feeding and before bed.
After the child’s teeth develop and come in between six to fourteen months, decay can begin. Medline recommends beginning care for teeth as soon as they appear.
According to Medline, when your child’s teeth come in, begin a routine twice daily before bed and after breakfast of gently brushing your child’s teeth with a soft, child-sized toothbrush and water. At this stage it is important to not use fluoride toothpaste until your child is over two years old. Your child needs to be able to spit out the toothpaste rather than swallowing it. For children under age three, use just a small amount of toothpaste the size of a grain of rice. For older children, use a pea-sized amount.
Brush in tiny circles on the gums and on the teeth. Brush for two minutes. Focus on the back molars, which are most at risk for cavities. Use floss to clean between the teeth once a day. Parents should begin flossing their children’s teeth as soon as there are two teeth that touch. Floss sticks may be easier to use and consider changing to a new toothbrush every three to four months.
When you feel comfortable handing the reigns over to your little one, Medline recommends teaching your child good oral care by example.
Start by being a role model for your child and show how you floss and brush your teeth every day. It is possible that children under the age of six may be able to handle a toothbrush on their own. Encourage your child to practice brushing their teeth while you are present, just be sure you follow up and brush any spots they missed.
According to Medline, teach your children to brush their tongue to keep breath fresh and remove germs. Also show children to brush the top, bottom, and sides of teeth, using short, back-and-forth strokes. Most children can brush their teeth on their own by the age of seven or eight years.
Medline also recommends to parents of newborns, that you make an appointment for your baby to see a dentist when you see a first tooth or by age one. Your child’s dentist can show you other ways to help prevent tooth decay.