Children Dental Month poster

National Children’s Dental Health Month dates back more than 81 years ago as a one-day event in Cleveland, Ohio on February 3, 1941.

The American Dental Association held the first national observance of Children’s Dental Health Day on February 8, 1949. The next big uptake in the event came in 1955 when the observance of National Children’s Dental Health became a week-long event. As of 1981, the ADA has observed National Children’s Dental Health Month.

