April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a united national effort to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving and eliminate preventable deaths and injuries on our roadways.
The exact definition of distracted driving is pretty straightforward: if you engage in an activity that takes your eyes off the road, you are driving distracted. From drinking coffee to checking on the kids in the rearview mirror, distracted driving is all too common, but it is hazardous. Like texting and driving, this behavior results in losing the mental focus required to drive safely — even if you look away momentarily.
A text takes 4 seconds and that moving at 55 mph we travel the length of a football field while completing that text.
Distracted driving has become a deadly epidemic in the United States of America. According to a survey completed by The Zebra, in January 2021, comprised of American drivers, 52.5% of respondents reported eating while driving, texting while driving (23.6%), taking photos while driving (11.7%), applying makeup while driving (6.5%), and 3.4% admitting to drinking while driving.
According to Sheriff Scott Buzynski of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department distracted driving has been on the rise recently.
“With all these cell phones and everything out there,” said Buzynski. “There has been an increase in the use of using cell phones while driving.”
Buzynski says there are plenty of consequences that could come with distracted driving.
“Getting into an accident is the biggest one,” said Buzynski. “Not being able to pay attention to the vehicles and the road around you is the biggest consequence.”
Buzynski says there is an age range most at risk when it comes to driving distracted.
Adults 30 and below is probably the main issue, I do not have the stats to back that claim though.”
Aside from experience Sheriff Buzynski did not have the stats to back his claim, however, the Center for Disease Control does.
According to the CDC, young adult, and teen drivers were more likely to be involved in fatal crashes involving distracted drivers. Numbers from a 2019 survey showed that a higher percentage of drivers ages 15–20 were distracted than drivers aged 21 and older. Another 2019 survey of high school students found that 39% of high school students who drove in the past 30 days texted or emailed while driving on at least one of those days.
The Survey from the CDC also found that Texting or emailing while driving was as common among students whose grades were mostly As or Bs as among students with mostly Cs, Ds, or Fs.
According to Buzynski, distracted driving has become an epidemic and the only way to fix it is to educate in school and at home.
“Education, as parents and in schools there should be education and reaffirmation to the younger drivers not to be putting on make-up, eating, or texting while driving when operating a motor vehicle,” said Buzynski.