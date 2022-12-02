Everyone has heard of the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.”
National Eat a Red Apple Day is observed on December 1st. This is not just a day for the foodies, but a day to remind all people of a perfectly healthy snack that tastes so good.
That saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” has two trains of thought that run parallel to the saying, making it so well known.
The phrase may have first been coined by a notable fruit specialist J.T. Stinson the first director of the Missouri State Fruit Experiment Station. The phrase was said at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair to promote apples as a healthy snack.
The second theory claims that this phrase was coined by Caroline Taggart from Pembrokeshire, Wales. The phrase was more recently developed into a marketing slogan by American apple growers.
In the long run, it does not matter who really coined the phrase. What does matter is the health benefits of apples. Apples contain significant dietary fiber, vitamin C, calcium, iron, manganese, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, sodium, and zinc.
According to Everyday Health, eating apples can help you boost your immune and digestive system significantly.
While apples are grown and harvested all over the world, many in the United States attributes the nurseryman John Chapman, a.k.a. Johnny Appleseed, for having been what spread the love of apples across the country.
Chapman introduced apple growing in many states across the United States. Due to his missionary work across the nation, his knowledge sharing of apples, and subsequent introduction of apple cultivation, he became an American legend.
With many ways to enjoy red apples, with pies, peanut butter or as a standalone snack. Encourage friends and family to celebrate National Eat a Red Apple Day on December 1.