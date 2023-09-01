September is National Food Safety Education Month, a month aimed at promoting knowledge in order to protect people from foodborne illnesses.
According to the FDA, one in six Americans will get a foodborne illness or “food poisoning” this year. That number means 128,000 hospitalizations and approximately 3,000 Americans dying from foodborne illnesses.
Jill Weber, the Human Sciences Specialist in Food and Health at the Iowa State University Extension Office in Black Hawk County says that there are four major ways to keep yourself and others safe while preparing food.
“To keep your family safe, clean, separate, cook, and chill,” said Weber. “With clean it is washing hands, utensils, fruits, and vegetables before use. With separate we mean separating food, eggs anything raw especially so there is no cross-contamination. With cooking we want people using thermometers to make sure things are getting done to the minimum temperature required. With chill, we mean that the fridge needs to be 40 degrees or below. The freezer should be set to zero or below.”
Weber says that chill also means that perishables are thawed.
“Thawing food properly in the refrigerator, in the microwave then cooked right away or also thawed in cold water,” said Weber.
According to Weber one of the four safety checks that people often disregard is the temperatures at which meats should be cooked to.
“You can’t just eyeball when something is done,” said Weber. “Using a thermometer is important, foods need to reach the minimum temperature requirement.”
Weber says that reaching the minimum requirement is very important because it stops the spread of foodborne illnesses.
“If ground meat doesn’t reach 160 degrees E. coli will survive,” said Weber. “Using a thermometer is very important. Hand washing is also very important. Not having clean hands can cause foodborne illnesses, plus our viruses aren’t killed by cooking. Cooking does not take care of our human viruses; those can still be spread.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, Eggs and all ground meats must be cooked to 160 degrees; poultry and fowl to 165 degrees; and fresh meat steaks, chops, and roasts to 145 degrees.
With school having just started again for many, parents are sending their children off for the day with home-packed lunches. Weber says that’s fine as long as the lunches are being packed properly.
“They should be sending lunches with some icepacks in an insulated lunch bag,” said Weber. “Any sandwiches especially with meat should be with icepacks. They should also be in insulated coolers. Keeping things cool is most important. Everything should be being eaten within two to three hours.”
When packing things away in the fridge Weber reminds us that there should be a standard storing time limit for everything benign put in the fridge as leftovers.
“Four days is what we recommend,” said Weber. “Store it for four days and then throw it away. That goes for all different kinds of food. If it won’t be eaten in four days, you should be making plans for freezing it. Along with that, things should not be left out for anything more than two hours, especially at room temperature.”
As for preparing food again, Weber says that there are standards to follow for that as well.
“It is really important that if you have a whole casserole or something, to not heat up the whole thing,” said Weber. “Take just what you will eat and leave the rest in a temperature-controlled environment. Every trip through heating up and cooling down puts the food at risk.”
For more information about food safety practices, Weber says that people can check out the online USDA food safety and inspection service or they can reach out to take a class with her.
“I teach on Thursdays which is a course for food establishments that need a certified food protection manager, said Weber. At the end of the course, they take a test, and the professionals are certified food protection managers. We also have a food handler course and food safety classes for childcare providers and for anyone who is handling food. All consumers as well as professionals are welcome.
To take one of Weber’s courses on food safety contact the Buchanan County ISU Extension office (www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan; xbuchanan@iastate.edu; 319-334-7161) and request to take one of Weber’s courses.