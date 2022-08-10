Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

school vaccine design

August is National Immunization Month as well as Back to School month. Here is what parents need to know about vaccinating their children for school.

 Brayden Carlson

August is National Immunization Awareness month. With back-to-school season in full swing, it only makes sense that parents should pay special attention to what vaccines their children need for school, and what vaccines are optional.

According to the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Public Health Code Chapter 641 Chapter 7, for any student enrolled in a voluntary preschool, is funded by the Iowa Department of Education; An immunization record is required to enroll the child.

