August is National Immunization Awareness month. With back-to-school season in full swing, it only makes sense that parents should pay special attention to what vaccines their children need for school, and what vaccines are optional.
According to the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Public Health Code Chapter 641 Chapter 7, for any student enrolled in a voluntary preschool, is funded by the Iowa Department of Education; An immunization record is required to enroll the child.
The immunization record submitted will require updates, and re-screenings in kindergarten, third grade, seventh grade, ninth grade, and twelfth grade. School nurses are a key resource in ensuring families and schools fulfill the requirements by providing information and assistance to both parties.
During this month of back-to-school prep, Superintendents of Iowa schools are sent a document endorsed and provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The document was created by Bethany Kintigh RN, BSN, the Immunization Program Manager. The document is as follows.
“Iowa Code 139A.8 requires all students enrolling in an Iowa school to submit proof of immunizations to the admitting official using an Iowa Department of Public Health certificate of immunization or a provisional certificate, unless a valid certificate of religious or medical exemption has been submitted.”
“It is the duty of the admitting official to ensure a valid certificate is on file for each student in their schools. Applicants without proper evidence of immunization or exemption are not entitled to enrollment in an elementary or secondary school. It shall be the duty of the admitting official to deny enrollment to students who do not comply with requirements for proof of immunization or immunization exemption (IAC 641-7.10).”
“This duty commences on the first day of a child’s attendance at an elementary or secondary school and continues throughout the child’s enrollment at such school. A student may be provisionally enrolled if they have received at least one dose of each of the required vaccines, or they are a transfer student from another U.S. school system. In such cases, a provisional certificate must be issued for a medically feasible amount of time in which vaccines needed to qualify for a certificate of immunization can be administered, not to exceed 60 calendar days (IAC 641-7.7(2)).”
“It is the responsibility of the applicant, parent or guardian to ensure the applicant receives all necessary immunizations during the provisional enrollment period and submit a certificate of immunization to the admitting official at the end of the provisional enrollment period (IAC 641-7.7(3)). If at the end of the 60 days, the applicant has not completed the required immunizations due to a minimum interval requirement, a new provisional certificate must be submitted to the admitting official.”
“All provisional certificates must be maintained by the admitting official until a certificate of immunization has been submitted (IAC 641-7.7(6)). At the end of a provisional enrollment period, if an enrollee has not submitted a certificate of immunization, the admitting official shall immediately exclude the applicant from the benefits, activities, and opportunities of the school until the applicant submits a valid certificate of immunization (IAC 641-7.7(5)).”
“Local public health departments are required to audit elementary and secondary school records annually to report the number of valid certificates on file (IAC 641-7.8(2)). Links to Iowa Code, chapter 139A.8, Iowa Administrative Code, and certificates of immunization are available at http://idph.iowa.gov/immtb/immunization/laws.”
For parents wanting more information of vaccines options and requirements, according to the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) website, through National Immunization Awareness Month, the CDC is partnering with agencies, such as the AARC, to help promote and educate parents of the patients on the importance of vaccinations.
The current political climate seems to put vaccination in the hot seat, which leads to some becoming apprehensive to get vaccinated.
The CDC provides a resource about why you should vaccinate. It is important for all persons especially parents to know the basics of vaccinations so that they can make an educated decision for their children. To help spread awareness and allow parents to find out what vaccines their children may be in need of, the CDC has prepared an online tool to help individuals know what vaccines they may need: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/index.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fvaccines%2Fvac-gen%2Fwhy.htm
For more information on, school immunization requirements, reach out to Shelly Jensen, Iowa Department of Public Health, Nurse Clinician 800-831-6293 ext. 2 or Shelly.Jensen@idph.iowa.gov.