INDEPENDENCE – National Infant Immunization Week (NIIW) is April 24 – 30, 2023. Each year, NIIW celebrates the critical role vaccination plays in protecting the health of our children and families — and this year we’re reminding parents of the importance of staying up to date with routinely recommended vaccines following disruptions from COVID-19.
As a parent, you want to protect your little one from harm. Vaccinating your child according to the recommended immunization schedule gives him or her the best protection against 14 serious childhood illnesses — like measles and whooping cough — before the age of 2.
Buchanan County Public Health encourages you to make sure your child is up to date on vaccines by ensuring that they haven’t missed any check-ups. Well-child visits are essential.
You can also review the 2021 easy-to-read immunization schedule recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you’re pregnant, now is a great time to find a doctor for your baby and schedule a visit to discuss any questions you have about vaccines.
If you have questions about vaccines, talk to your child’s doctor.