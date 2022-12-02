As the weather gets colder, and the trees drop their leaves, doctors recognize these signs as the beginning of the flu season. In fact, December 5-9 is National Influenza Vaccination Week.
The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.
In Independence, the flu is already making its mark in school, although not as bad as most years.
Jennifer Eddy, an Independence Jr/Sr High School nurse since 2019, says that cases this year haven’t been much worse than any other year.
“Only a handful have been out with the flu,” said Eddy. “I wouldn’t know the exact numbers though because some kids are just called out sick by their parents. It is not really any different than any other year, I haven’t had any super high temperatures.”
According to Michelle McBride of Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC), the hospital has seen more than a handful of flu positive cases this year. The Iowa Department of Public Health does not track flu cases on a county level like is done with Covid-19. McBride says BCHC is seeing plenty of positive flu cases.
“On the county level we are seeing positive levels of flu, Covid-19, Strep, and RSV,” said McBride. “We are getting into another cold season and the numbers are on par. Especially with the school age children, RSV is running very rampant right now.”
McBride wants the community to know that BCHC is prepared to battle the flu with vaccines.
“Flu shot and Covid-19 vaccines are still available,” said McBride. “We recommend people call their primary care provider to get that vaccine scheduled or at a local pharmacy. Both vaccines are very easy and inexpensive to get.”
According to BCHC, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year to protect yourself, your family, and your community from the flu. The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get the flu vaccination each year. BCHC says that the more people that get the flu shot, the better-protected people are against serious complications caused by influenza.
To identify if a person has the flu, there is a long list of symptoms to check. Keep in mind that not every person with the flu will show these symptoms.
The flu comes on suddenly, people who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms: a fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, or fatigue. Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though vomiting and diarrhea are more common in children than adults.
BCHC also recommends the three C’s when attempting to prevent getting or spreading the flu.
The three C’s are to 1) Cover your cough, using a tissue or your elbow. 2) Clean your hands using water and soap or sanitizer. Lastly 3) Contain germs, meaning stay home when you are sick.
BCHC says that when getting a flu shot, you are helping to prevent millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor visits each year. A person can reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalizations by getting a flu shot. BCHC also says that getting a flu shot has been shown to reduce the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick. Getting vaccinated may also protect people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious illness, like babies and young children, older adults, or people living with chronic health conditions.
According to BCHC, there are many common misconceptions about the flu vaccine. One of the biggest misconceptions is that the flu vaccine can give a person the flu. According to BCHC, flu vaccines cannot cause influenza. Flu vaccines are made with either inactivated viruses or with only a single protein from the virus. These cannot cause a person to get the flu.
Another misconception is that people do not need to receive a flu vaccine yearly. According to BCHC, a person’s immune protection from vaccination declines over time, so annual vaccination is needed to get the best protection against the flu. The flu viruses are also constantly changing, so the vaccine is reviewed and updated each year, based on research on which influenza viruses are making people sick.
To read more on the misconceptions and importance of receiving a flu shot, visit https://bchealth.org/flushot/.
Talk to your healthcare provider or pharmacy about flu vaccination options and availability.