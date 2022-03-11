INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post Bechter-Boies 2440 is honoring all veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Tuesday, March 29.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day was created to honor all the men and women who fought during its time. All Veterans (WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, Afghanistan, Iraq, etc.) are invited to come to the Post located at 1253 3rd Avenue NE for a time of camaraderie, pizza, and beverages. The event will run 6 to 8 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted.
The day was selected to honor the withdrawal from South Vietnam on March 29, 1973 of combat and combat support units. Returning veterans did not always receive respectful welcomes upon their arrival on American soil. Over 58,000 were killed, never to return. The observance recognizes the military service of these men and women who answered the call to serve their country when she needed them. They didn’t make the decision to go to war.
The service and duty rendered by all servicemen and women of this era is recognized by National Vietnam War Veterans Day events nationwide.