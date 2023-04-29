Our volunteers make our lives brighter! We appreciate you. We thank you!
And we are not in this alone. Val Maximovich, Volunteer and Mentor Coordinator for the Independence Schools and Jake Bass, AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Coordinator for Buchanan County have partnered with the schools as a volunteer station. An RSVP volunteer station is recognized as any non-profit organization, public agency, or health care organization. RSVP partners with thirty stations in Buchanan County to connect community members 55 and better to meaningful volunteer opportunities.
National Volunteer Week (April 22-26) RSVP had the Signs and More digital sign at The Trendy Tulip thanking all the volunteers and listing volunteer stations that benefit from generous community members. RSVP personally thanked each volunteer with an opportunity to support the community with Independence Chamber Bucks. Ultimately, individuals were recognized during National Volunteer Week, at the school and stations they serve.
There are many activities in our community and in our schools that could not happen without willing volunteers! In our schools we have Mustang mentors, RSVP reading buddies, classroom helpers, door greeters, school board members, and many parents that volunteer for concessions, band and choir events, athletic events and more! We are grateful for all your time, energy, and commitment to our students’ success!
If you are interested in volunteering in the schools, contact Val Maximovich at vmaximovich@indeek12.org or call 319-332-0626. Contact Jake Bass to get connected to AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP at jake_bass@vccv.org or call 319-327-6935.