INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Auditor Kris Wilgenbusch and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate are encouraging Iowans to celebrate National Voter Registration Month in September by registering to vote. Iowans who are already registered are urged to ensure their information is current. Tuesday, September 20 is National Voter Registration Day.
“Registering to vote is simple process that allows a voter to cast a ballot,” said Secretary Pate said. “I encourage eligible voters to register if you have not done so already. Also, it is very important to keep your registration up-to-date. If you have moved, please update your address by stopping into our office or going online to voterready.Iowa.gov”