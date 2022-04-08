BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation Board and ISU Extension and Outreach are offering several outdoor programs this month.
Tuesday, April 12
Tour By Trail — Buchanan County Parks Walk at Guy Grover
Guy Grover Timber and Tree Plantings, Buchanan County
Buchanan County Conservation Board manages 41 Parks and natural areas for multi-use enjoyment from outdoor photography to bow fishing, from morel picking to hunting and from biking to quiet meditation. Enjoy walking the soft surface trails and/or mowed fire breaks during these guided outings; then come back often on your own for further exploration.
Program Available for inclusion in PROGRAMS IN PARKS PASSPORT Activity — get to programs at 10 county parks in one year and win a T-shirt or 25 parks to win a free cabin stay.
Saturday, April 16
Geocaching Egg Hunt
Fontana Park, Buchanan County
Your family will love this exciting way to search for eggs. Learn how to use a GPS unit, then go search in Fontana Park for hidden treasures and treats. Keep your eyes open for the “golden egg”, earning you a special prize! Space is limited to one GPS per family. However, family size is unlimited. Families that are planning to bring eight or more individuals may wish to register as two groups.
Monday, April 18
Earth Day Camp
Heartland Acres
No school on Monday, April 18th? Come spend it with us- Fontana Park and The Buchanan County Extension and Outreach. Hands on activities in the topic areas of air, water, land, and animals. Complete the day with an escape room challenge. For grades 1st — 4th.
Event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Limited to the first 30 registrations. ($10 per participant) Registration online at https://iastate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9uZE0IeIB502RnM. Fee is due Friday, April 15 and payable to: Buchanan County Extension and Outreach. Please bring a water bottle and a sack lunch. Call 319-334-7161 for more info.
Friday, April 22
Earth Day Hike
Fontana Park, Buchanan County
Celebrate the 52nd annual Earth Day by joining a naturalist on a guided hike through the Fontana Woodland. Take a hike and explore the wonders of the woods and see what is ‘popping’ this time of the year. Be sure to bring the whole family for this fun and educational hike. Be sure to stop and smell the flowers so you and your family will have a greater appreciation for the place that is called home — Earth!
Registration
To register or find out more about Buchanan County Conservation Board events visit www.mycountyparks.com and drill down to Buchanan County.