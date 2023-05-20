HAZLETON – Buchanan County Conservation is offering another Women in the Woods with Wine evening program at the Fontana Park Nature Center from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 for women ages 21+ who are interested in becoming more comfortable in, and knowledgeable about, the natural world.
Come relax with a glass of wine, unwind and have fun with other women interested in getting outside. (A release of liability will be required for anyone consuming wine.)
The topic May 23 will be Nectar of the Flowers: Pollinators in action, honey and beekeeping basic questions and answers with beekeeping hobbyist Suzanne Gorman.
Warmer spring days and recent rain has pushed spring into full bloom and the buzz of the busy pollinators has followed right behind. You may have stopped to smell the flowers, but have you also noticed our tiny insect neighbors doing the same? \
What draws the bees, butterflies and other pollinators to flowers? Is pollen or nectar the goal of these insects? How much nectar can one bee carry? Discover the mini world of pollinators and how you can help protect these tiny critters so vital to our food supply on planet Earth.
This program will include both indoor and outdoor components. The evening will start with a social time. Next will be a short walk outside as we visit with pollinators in the Fontana Herb Society butterfly gardens, followed by Q&A indoors. Please be prepared for the walk and weather.
Preregistration is required by going to www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan/Events and selecting the program.
For more information call the Fontana Nature Center at 319-636-2617.