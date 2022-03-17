The Iowa Legislature is considering two bills dealing with business property tax credits: HF2552 and SF2371.
These bills have very negative impacts to the City of Independence as there are variability in calculations from year to year and by 2029 this “backfill” does not cover anticipated revenue losses. In all likelihood the backfill will be eliminated by a future legislative session, just as it was for the Industrial Commercial Tax Rollback, causing even further stress on already strained city finances.
Local revenue sources are shrinking each year with nothing being put forth to replace the removed or reduced ones. City Council Members, County Boards of Supervisors, and School Board Members are the first layer of citizen representation. They come in contact everyday with the people they represent. They are also the most easily replaced by an election should they not be doing what their citizens want them to be doing. State and Federal Elections have become prohibitively expensive for the average citizen to run in which in turn makes those representative seats much more beholding to special interest groups that pour tons of money into the elections to support people that vote the way they want. Local elections seldom cost much money with the average citizen able to put their name on the ballot and run for office. It is time that State and Federal elected representatives stop being involved in local matters that are best suited to be dealt with by those that come in contact with their local neighbors every day.
I urge our Representatives and Senators in Des Moines to please vote NO when this legislation comes up for a vote. I thank them for considering and carrying through on my request.